The Starting Spot: Fall Bass in the Northeast, Schlapper Shares Tube Tips, and a Nighttime Trophy T-Bend Bass
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-Fall is a special time of the year, and the Northeast is a special part of the country for bass fishing. Beautiful colors, crisp mornings and hungry bass are things worth appreciating.
-Bassmaster Elite pro Pat Schlapper shares some great fall tips for triggering bites from both smallmouth and largemouth bass with a tube bait.
-A Toledo Bend, solo, after dark, fishing trip on a whim produced the fish of a lifetime for Connor Johnson of Krotz Springs. Check out all the details.
An Ode to Fall Bass Fishing in the Northeast
by Robbie Tartaglia
According to an article on OnTheWater.com: There’s something magical about bass fishing in the Northeast during the fall. As temperatures drop and the leaves turn brilliant shades of red, orange, and gold, the landscape becomes a living postcard—calm, crisp, and impossibly beautiful. The early morning mist rising off a glassy lake, the crunch of fallen leaves underfoot, and the quiet hum of nature create an unmatched autumn atmosphere that draws anglers back to our waters year after year.
Beyond the scenery, the real draw for bass anglers lies beneath the water’s glass-calm surface. Fall is a time of transition for largemouth and smallmouth bass. With winter approaching, these fish instinctively go on the feed, aggressively hunting down prey to bulk up before the long, cold months ahead. That means they’re not only more active, they’re also bigger, heavier, and more willing to strike than almost any other time of year. Whether you’re flipping jigs into shallow cover or chasing schools of baitfish with reaction baits, the fall bite is ferocious, fast-paced, and incredibly rewarding.…MORE.
Fall Tube Fishing Secrets You Need to Try!
by Bass Resource
From a video on Bass Resource’s YouTube channel: Elite Series pro Pat Schlapper shares one of his favorite fall bass fishing techniques. Learn why this erratic presentation triggers reaction strikes, how to rig it correctly, and where to throw it. Whether you're after smallmouth on the edge or flipping for largemouth in cover, this breakdown will help you catch more bass when the temps start to fall…MORE.
Toledo Bend gives up nighttime lunker bass to Krotz Springs angler
by Nick Vaccaro
In a story on LouisianaSportsman.com: While many bass fishing tips are planned events with numerous hours of research, study, and planning, Connor Johnson of Krotz Springs traveled to Toledo Bend on a whim for a night of bass fishing. Little did he know, spontaneity would yield a double-digit bass that would far surpass his past big bass catches on the reservoir. It would also become the 10th bass of the 2025-26 Toledo Bend Lunker Bass Program season.
On the night of Aug. 30, Johnson almost secretly hitched up his Ranger RT 178 aluminum bass boat outfitted with a 70hp Yamaha and departed Krotz Springs at approximately 9:30 p.m. Having fished all the real estate Toledo Bend offers, he headed to the south end and launched in Six Mile…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!