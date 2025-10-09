The Starting Spot: Fall Turnover Tips, Top Bass Baits of the BPT, and a 2-Bait Trick for Fall Bass
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-Fall turnover can leave a lot of anglers confused and fish-less. But understanding the science of what’s happening to your lake as the temperatures drop can help improve your fishing success.
-Using the entire season of the Bass Pro Tour’s results, patterns emerge that highlight which baits were the most consistent producers for pro anglers in 2025.
-Tactical Bassin’s Matt Allen filmed himself explores, learning and breaking down a new lake in the fall. This video is loaded with tips to put you on more and bigger fall bass, plus Matt catches a real big’un!
Understanding Lake Turnover Can Rescue Your Fall Fishing
by Joe Cermele
From a story on OutdoorLife.com: From Maine to Florida and California to Kansas, no body of still water can escape fall turnover. The term is one most anglers are familiar with, though it’s questionable how well everyone really understands what it means, how it affects the fish, and, most importantly, how it affects our ability to catch them. How many fishermen perceive it is a rapid change that simply screws up the bite: the lake is suddenly off color, or rotting leaves plague a cove that was clean just a week ago, or the fish simply aren’t in the locations where they had been consistently.
Depending on where you live and how the fall weather plays out, turnover will alter every lake or pond differently. But the decreasing lack of sunlight — a major player in the game — is unavoidable in every corner of the country.
We may not be able to perfectly predict when turnover will occur, or how long it will take for the conditions to normalize and kick off those killer fall fishing patterns, but by understanding exactly what it is and does to the fish we can at least get a better handle on where to cast when things get wonky, and gauge how long turnover will last.…MORE.
Top bait trends from the Bass Pro Tour season
by Mitchell Forde
From a story on MajorLeagueFishing.com: If there was any doubt that versatility remains the key to success for a touring angler, the 2025 Bass Pro Tour season erased it.
Including REDCREST and heavy Hitters, this year’s schedule saw anglers compete on 11 distinct fisheries across nine states in seven different months of the year. From reservoirs to a tidal river to the Great Lakes and water temperatures ranging from the 40s at Lake Conroe to the 90s at the Potomac River, BPT pros faced a little bit of everything in 2025. The need for versatility was compounded by MLF’s decision to only allow anglers to utilize forward-facing sonar for one of three competition periods each day, which led to many pros employing two different patterns per day.
Thus, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a wide range of baits caught bass not just across the season but at each individual event. That said, there are some trends that can be gleaned from looking back at the Top 10 baits articles from each of the nine events. Here are five takeaways that highlight the baits that shone brightest at catching bass in a wide array of locations and conditions…MORE.
Matt's Two-Bait Trick To Catch Big Bass In Fall!
by Tactical Bassin’
From a video on the Tactical Bassin’ YouTube channel: Matt catches a GIANT BASS while exploring a new lake. Come along for an awesome day of Fall bass fishing. Matt didn't know what to expect as he started the day targeting quality largemouth, but after making a run to the open water, he discovered an amazing smallmouth bite as well.
The Fall is an amazing time to be on the water. As temperatures drop, fish begin feeding heavily. During this window, any cast can connect you with the fish of a lifetime. Today, Matt used a combination of a Duo Realis Spinbait 80, and a Megabass Vision 110 Jerkbait, to target big bass…MORE.
