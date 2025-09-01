The Starting Spot: Father-Son Win Challenge Cup, Bass Fishing at Night, and a New Bass Species
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-Major League Fishing’s Team Challenge Event has concluded with the father-son team of Alton Jones and Alton Jones, Jr., taking the trophy on the St. Clair River. The Joneses landed 26 scorable smallmouth totaling 62 pounds, 1 ounce.
-When it’s hot, and it sure has been hot lately, the bass bite can be dramatically better and more predictable after dark. Let Tyler Brinks fill you in on everything you’ll need to know for successful nighttime bass fishing.
-Some anglers have known for years that there was something different about this little bass they’ve catching in the waters near the Georgia and South Carolina border, but now it’s official. Introducing a handsome little fighter, the Bartram’s bass.
Keeping Up with the Joneses: Father-Son Pro Angler Duo rally to claim Challenge Cup on the St. Clair River
by MLF
From an article on MajorLeagueFishing.com: Late in Friday’s Championship Round at the B&W Trailer Hitches Challenge Cup Presented by 5-hour ENERGY®, the father-son duo representing Team 7Brew Coffee once again found themselves in second place. This time, though, they rallied by boating four scorable smallmouth in the final 30 minutes to edge Adrian Avena and Dustin Connell of Team YETI and take the trophies in a thriller.
With the entire St. Clair River open to the four Championship Round contenders, the Joneses landed 26 scorable smallmouth totaling 62 pounds, 1 ounce. That topped Avena and Connell by just 2-12. Team O’Reilly Auto Parts – comprised of Ron Nelson and Martin Villa – caught a mixed bag of both largemouth and smallmouth and led early before fading to third with 23 bass for 40-8, while Gary Klein and Mark Davis of Team B&W Trailer Hitches capped off a strong week with a fourth-place showing, ending the day with a total of 14 bass for 26-13…MORE.
It’s Hot Out—Go Night Fishing for Bass Instead
by Tyler Brinks
According to an article on BassResource.com: The middle of the summer can be a tough time to go bass fishing. Besides the extreme heat, fishing can be challenging as the bass have slowed down with the hotter water temperatures. Plus, they've seen plenty of baits this far into the season and have become a little smarter with the pressure from spring until now. It can be harder to trick a bass to eat a lure during the day, but it can be easier once the sun goes down.
A straightforward solution to beat the heat and catch fish with their guard down is fishing at night. It's a fun change of pace and can lead to some great summertime fishing if you take the right gear and ensure you are ready for fishing in the dark…MORE.
New Bass Species Discovered in Georgia, South Carolina
by Bob McNally
In a story on Wired2Fish.com: For years astute anglers fishing the waters separating eastern Georgia with South Carolina noted that one of the “redeye” bass they were catching had a distinctively different body shape and color.
Most anglers simply lumped the different looking bass into the redeye bass category, which is significantly smaller on average than largemouth or even smallmouth bass.
Scientists from Clemson University, Georgia’s DNR and South Carolina’s DNR began surveying the region for the fish. After years of field work, DNA analysis confirms they are a unique and newly discovered type of redeye bass…MORE.