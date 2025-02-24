Final Day Bassmaster Elite at St Johns River: Lowen Holds Off Hard Charging Field for Second Elite Trophy
Bill Lowen Clinches Second Elite Series Victory at St. Johns River
Brookville, Indiana Elite Pro Bill Lowen put together a four day total of 73 pounds, 14 ounces to claim his second Bassmaster Elite Series victory, edging Jay Przekurat by just 4 ounces.
Lowen, whose first Elite victory happened in 2021 at Pickwick Lake, started with a solid 21-5 on Day 1 before surging into the lead with a 24-4 limit on Day 2. An 18-1 bag on Semifinal Saturday left him a 5-4 cushion heading into Championship Sunday. But Day 4 tested every ounce of his patience.
“Today was weird; I lost my fifth fish three times, and one of them was a good one—maybe 4 or 5 pounds,” Lowen said. “I’ve always said, ‘When it’s your time, it’s your time and you can’t do anything wrong.’ Even though I lost those fish, the good Lord was looking out for me.”
Lowen’s final-day bag of just 10-4 had him accepting defeat on his way back to weigh in, but it included a crucial 7-7 kicker.
He spent the entire tournament in Deep Creek, a St. Johns tributary with 20-foot depths that offered stability against the week’s brutal cold front.
Key Baits and Techniques That Secured the Win
On Day 1 he did most of his damage with a blue craw, 3/8-ounce, signature series, Lure Parts Online flipping jig with a Zoom Super Chunk. From then on, he did most of his work with a 5/16-ounce blue craw signature series Lure Parts Online swim jig with a Zoom Super Speed Craw.
“The key was fishing that swim jig really slow,” Lowen said. “In that cold water, they just wanted that bait moving slowly.”
On Day 4, Lowen found that an overnight tide shift had relocated a massive grass mat right over one of his best areas, a key outside bend.
“I had caught a 5 and a 6 there in the last three days and that mat was in my way,” Lowen said. “I said, ‘I’m just going to punch through that mat,’ so I dropped right through that mat and caught that 7-7.”
Who Wouldn’t Root for Bill Lowen?
Lowen is well known as one of the most gentlemanly, thoughtful, likable anglers on tour. His family, affectionately nicknamed “Team Scream” and their unmistakable, let’s say passionate, support of his efforts is enviable. Anyone who knows them will tell you, “good people.”
Something I’ve noticed and admired for years is Lowen’s tradition of buying a Bassmaster subscription for one lucky kid at each tournament weigh-in. Very cool!
But during today’s victory speech, a clearly emotional Lowen promised a subscription to every single kid in the crowd. Now, that’s a real ambassador for our sport. Well played!
Jay Przekurat’s Impressive Comeback Falls Just Short
Przekurat, the 2022 Rookie of the Year, finished second with 73-10, just four ounces back from Lowen. After leading Day 1 with 24-15, he struggled on Day 2, but rebounded with a 16-10 Saturday and 19-5 in today’s final-round.
His big Day 1 weight came from the Salt Springs Run area, focusing on pre-spawners and bedding fish. Day 2’s colder temperatures put an end to that bite, so he adjusted to chasing post-spawn fry guarders in canals below Lake George.
On Day 4, Przekurat started in the canals, but later returned to Salt Springs and added a key fish on a dropshot with a Strike King Baby Z-Too.
“I started on the fry guarders just to get my day going, and then I was trying to catch a kicker in the springs,” Przekurat said.
Shane LeHew Was Rock Steady
Shane LeHew (73-9) took third, just one ounce behind Przekurat and 5 ounces behind the leader. He had a very steady showing posting, 18-4, 17-3, 17-14 and 20-4.
Devoting most of his attention to throwing a Berkley Stunna jerkbait at fry guarders, LeHew anchored his Championship Sunday biggest bag with a 7-7 and a 3-pounder off of a bed with a new Berkley MaxScent Stank-Bug.
“I had a fantastic day,” LeHew said. “I went to the canal where I caught almost all of my fish in. For whatever reason, it’s been super special.
John Garrett Launches Himself Into Day 4
It’s also worth mentioning fourth-place finisher John Garrett, who by all accounts was headed into Day 4 with a really strong shot to blow this event wide open. His Day 3 Monster Bag of 31-6 came from a magical little outside bend/shelf/high spot in a very unassuming stretch of main river. “I’m on the winning spot…I truly believe there are like 40 pounds of bass right there in front of me.”
And Sunday started with him breaking off a giant and catching two that went a combined weight of nearly 10 pounds. Everything looked really good…until it didn’t. Garret finished the day weighing in just three keepers, putting him in fourth place, less than 3 pounds from victory.
What’s Next on the Bassmaster Elite Series Schedule?
With Lowen’s victory barely in the books, the Bassmaster Elite Series traveling extravaganza is already heading south to Lake Okeechobee. Practice kicks off first thing tomorrow, giving anglers little time to rest before tackling one of Florida’s most legendary fisheries.
Unlike the chilly conditions of this past week at the St. Johns River, Okeechobee promises classic Florida weather—warmer temperatures and fairly stable conditions. With big bass shallow, the stage is set for an explosive bite and another exciting showdown.