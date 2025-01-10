54 Year Old Rodeo Cowboy’s 4,000 Mile Journey to His First Bass Tournament
Ted Brown of Ontario, Oregon, is no stranger to competition. A rodeo athlete with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), Brown has spent decades mastering the grit and determination needed to succeed in a highly demanding sport. But after years of traveling the country on the rodeo circuit, Brown found himself yearning for a new challenge – one that would reignite his competitive spirit. That challenge came in the form of tournament bass fishing as a co-angler with Major League Fishing (MLF).
Brown’s journey into the world of competitive bass fishing is nothing short of inspiring. After a decades-long hiatus from fishing, a chance steelhead outing with a friend rekindled his passion.
“A buddy called me up to see if I wanted to go fishing, and although I hadn’t fished for over 30 years, when I hooked that steelhead, it was like an adrenaline rush I hadn’t felt in a long time,” Brown recalled.
From that day forward, he was hooked – literally and figuratively.
He joined friends on a few more fishing trips over the next several months, chasing bass and crappie, and it wasn’t long before Brown’s rediscovered love for fishing turned into more than just a hobby. Inspired by childhood memories of fishing with his dad in Missouri and armed with a desire to learn, he dove headfirst into the world of bass fishing.
A random discovery of an MLF video on social media sparked his curiosity about tournament fishing, and after getting the go ahead from his wife, Brown was signing up as a co-angler for his first tournament in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League.
Brown said the experience was life changing. He found a tournament on Sam Rayburn Reservoir that he felt would mimic some of his fishing experiences as a child and drove the nearly 4,000 miles from Oregon to Texas to compete on January 4.
“I was greener than a March hare,” he laughed, recounting his first conversation last week with MLF Tournament Director Shannon Storms. But the warm welcome from MLF staff and his fellow anglers quickly eased his nerves.
For Brown, the co-angler experience was a perfect fit.
“The best part was getting to learn from seasoned anglers,” he said. “I was paired with Wesley Baxley, who finished in second place at the event. He was incredibly professional and shared so much advice. He’d point out little things, like which colors might work better, and walked me through the steps of the weigh-in process, and that made all the difference.”
Brown’s determination paid off. His hard work and old-school tactics – many of which he learned from his dad – helped him secure a three-fish limit, including a 3-pounder he caught on a ChatterBait, to finish in 22nd place and take home a check at his first tournament.
Walking up to the weigh-in station with his bag of fish, Brown says he felt overwhelmed with emotion.
“It hit me that I was really doing this – competing in a tournament and holding my own against many anglers that have spent their life fishing.”
Brown said the most remarkable thing about his story is how accessible it was for him to get involved. As an MLF co-angler, he didn’t need to invest in a high-end boat or have years of experience.
“I want people to know that anyone can get out there and do this,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re new to tournament-fishing or don’t have all the fancy gear. All you need is the desire to learn something new and the willingness to take that first step.
“I was nervous because I didn't want to fail, but I wasn't scared to go down there and try,” Brown continued. “I think the only way we fail, as people, is if we don't take that step. We all get caught up in our own lives, and sometimes we need to step out of our comfort zone to try something new. I did, and boy – I love it so much. I even bought a new boat while I was on my way down there so I can start competing in local tournaments back home.”
Brown is gearing up for four more MLF tournaments as a co-angler in 2025 – a Toyota Series event and three more Phoenix Bass Fishing League events – and is taking the opportunity to compete in Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and Oklahoma. He sees each tournament as an opportunity to learn, grow and inspire others to chase their dreams – whether that’s in fishing or in life.
“I’m nearly 54 years old, and this is a whole new chapter for me and a whole new love for a sport that I’ve unlocked,” Brown said. “If this story encourages even one person to step out of their comfort zone and try something new, then it’s all worth it.”
For Brown, the rodeo arena may be fading behind him, but his competitive spirit burns brighter than ever on the water. As he puts it, “This is just the beginning, and I’m excited to see what’s below the surface.”
