Why the GT Knot is My New Go-To and Why the FG Knot Is Not
I love being wrong because that means in that instant, I learned something new that day.- Neil deGrasse Tyson
About a year ago I published an article on a different media outlet about the three knots I use most for bass fishing. Those three are the Palomar, the San Diego Jam Knot…and then the third choice has been a work in progress. Which knot is best for me to tie two lines together—like a leader of fluorocarbon to a main line of braid?
The Double Uni Knot: A Solid Start with Drawbacks
Originally, I had settled on the Double Uni. I knew all along it probably wasn’t the strongest knot. It did fail on occasion, but never frequently enough to force me to change. Plus, it is very easy to tie.
And then the YouTube algorithm gods served me up this new video from BassFishingHQ. The thumbnail was a close-up image of my beloved Double Uni knot with the title “You’ve Already FAILED If You Tie This BRAID-TO-LEADER Knot.” Okay, you’ve got my attention. I clicked play (side note: he has changed the title of the video a couple times since I watched it).
By the end of the video we learned that the Double-Uni does perform better when tied with thinner, lighter line (80.67% break strength) than it does with heavier line (67.33%). But, we also learned it is the weakest knot of the three knots tested by a fairly wide margin across the entire spectrum of the tests. The Alberto knot averaged 92.17% and the FG knot averaged a staggering 110.96%!
The FG Knot: Take Two
I’d known for years that the FG Knot is a super strong, super slick knot, but the effort required to tie it never seemed like a reasonable tradeoff to me. I’d tried it several times over the years, and just hated tying it to the point that I would just put my drop shot rod down for the day once my leader broke. But, as I believe I’ve made clear in my writing, I’m all about scientific proof and strong, logical rationale. Plus, I created the Fishing Forward brand years ago, because I am always striving to keep improving in my fishing skills and knowledge. After seeing the undeniable difference in the functional strength of the two knots, I committed to the FG knot heading into the 2024 fishing season.
Why the FG Knot Didn’t Work for Me
About a month went by with me struggling and cursing, but telling myself over and over to just keep practicing and I can do this. Then, like a sign from the Universe, a new video found its way into my social media feed and I totally bailed on my commitment to the FG. God bless all of you who have mastered it, but screw that knot.
Discovering a New Knot Option
According to this video, my new favorite connecting knot was scientifically proven in a 2018 test by the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) to be the absolute strength test winner. However, I was unable to find any record of that specific test or any sort of a statement from the IGFA. I also found several videos on YouTube claiming my new favorite knot was no good (probably a bunch of FG knot guys).
THIS VIDEO IS MY RATIONALE FOR CHOOSING THE FG LAST YEAR. I'LL MAKE AN GT KNOT VIDEO AS SOON AS I'M 100% CONFIDENT I'M NOT CHANGING AGAIN.
The GT Knot Saved My Love of Fishing
The GT Knot is my new go-to for connecting a fluoro leader to my braided main line. Yes, it seems like there are several variations of the GT, and I assume some are better than others. But, I found the version in the illustration below to be pretty easy to learn and I was able to tie it quickly after a short amount of practice.
BELOW IS THE VIDEO I WATCHED TO LEARN THE GT KNOT
How To Choose the Right Knot For You
So, now my plan is set. I’m a GT Knot guy. I’ve decided that my ability to tie a knot securely and easily is an important part of which knot I should use. Yes, we could continue to debate its performance compared to the FG, but I’d rather just get back to fishing. If you enjoy tying the FG, I will definitely not try to talk you into the GT. But, if like me, you’re done struggling with the FG, give this a try.
Like anyone, I’d prefer to never be wrong, and in my case I was wrong twice about my knot choice. But, I embrace the opportunity to learn and make positive advancements in my fishing. Headed into the 2025 season, I’m feeling good about the GT Knot. I suppose time will tell, but until something convinces me otherwise, I’m just going to Keep Fishing Forward!
