Historic Changes at Bassmaster: Magazine Names New Editor
Table of Contents
Bassmaster Magazine
True bass geeks everywhere will recognize this as really big news. In the 56 years since B.A.S.S. founder, Ray Scott published the first issue of Bassmaster magazine, there have been only three people to hold the official title of senior editor (not counting Scott himself, who would likely be the first to admit he was no writer and no editor). But it was recently announced that Bryan Brasher, long time editor of B.A.S.S. Times, will become the fourth editor of Bassmaster.
Editor One -Bob Cobb
Bob Cobb was the outdoor editor of the Tulsa Tribune when Scott offered him the original editorial position for this new fishing magazine. Starting in December of 1969, for the next 16 years Cobb built the publication’s foundation and framework that everything rests on to this day. In the mid 1980s, television show production captured Cobb’s focus and Dave Precht stepped in.
Editor Two -Dave Precht
As the outdoor writer for the Houston Post newspaper, Precht was invited to cover the 1978 Bassmaster Classic at Ross Barnett Reservoir in Mississippi. After he missed the media bus back to the hotel following the final weigh-in, he hitched a ride with Ray Scott, founder of the still-fairly-young fishing organization. The two hit it off immediately, and Scott soon recruited Precht to join the B.A.S.S. operation in Montgomery, Alabama, and prepare to take over Bassmaster. After 18 years as editor, Precht was promoted to senior director of several departments, opening the door for James Hall, who became the third editor of the magazine in 2003.
Editor Three -James Hall
In his 21 years, the longest run to date, Hall has seen the publication through some amazing updates and milestones, including multiple graphic redesigns, the now annual tradition of ranking the “100 Best Bass Lakes” in the country, and celebrations of the 35th, 40th and 50th anniversary issues.
Introducing Editor Four -Bryan Brasher
And now, beginning with the first issue of 2025, Bryan Brasher will step in as editor number four. In Brasher’s case, he already has many years of experience with the publishing side of the organization and a deep understanding of B.A.S.S.’ culture and fans. He is well known as an avid angler, a hard worker, a steady thinker, and a great sports writer. In a social media announcement post, Brasher wrote, “As most of you know, my original dream in this business was to be a big whoopty-doo college football writer. But as the old saying goes...if you want to hear God laugh, tell him your plans. If you want to hear him chuckle, tell him your dreams.”