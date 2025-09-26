The Starting Spot: How Smart are Smallmouth, BPS Buys Hobie, and Why Folks Stop Fishing
-This isn’t a story based on scientific facts or studies (or any science at all, really), but it is a fun take on the contrasting “personalities” of largemouth vs. smallmouth and which is smarter. And based on my own non-proven opinion, I’d tend to agree with the author. What’s your experience?
-Bass Pro Shops is of course a legendary retail brand in the fishing and outdoors space, so it makes sense they’d buy the legendary Hobie kayak brand. It will be interesting to see how that works out.
-There’s some interesting data in this article explaining why people start fishing and why they stop. Obviously, the long term growth of the sport depends on keeping people involved. Really eye-opening information here.
Admit It: Smallmouths Are Smarter
by Nick Petrou
From an article on Wired2Fish.com: I’ve spent more days on the water than I can count, chasing bass across lakes and rivers all over the northeast. Bass definitely act differently from place to place depending upon the climate, season and forage. In the end though, a bass is a bass anywhere you fish in the country. Over the years, one question has always stirred up conversation among bass anglers from all over: Which bass is smarter, largemouth or smallmouth?
Now, smarter might not be the word scientists or biologists would use, but as fishermen, you know what I mean. Some fish are easier to fool, others keep you guessing and scratching your head at the end of a day. And when it comes to bass, the two most popular species couldn’t be more different in the way they behave…MORE.
Bass Pro Shops acquires legendary water sports brand Hobie
by Bass Pro Shops
From a press release on BassPro.com: The agreement will unite two of the most storied and well-respected watercraft manufacturers in the world.
Born from the passion of true trailblazing pioneer founders, Johnny Morris and Hobie Alter, who were both driven to provide the most innovative, high-quality watercraft at the best possible value anywhere in the outdoor market.
For a combined 128 years, Johnny Morris and Hobie Alter have been making dreams come true on the water – shaping unique lifestyles with extraordinary high-quality, value-based products that are today distributed in more than 70 countries around the world.
Bass Pro Shops and Hobie were both born out of humble beginnings…MORE.
Why Anglers Quit Fishing and What We Can Do About It
by Rob Southwick
From a story on FishingTackleRetailer.com: Less than half of all licensed anglers renew their fishing license each year.
To identify how to boost angler retention rates, we must answer the question, “Why do many anglers quit?”; “What do they do in the years when they do not fish and why?”; and “How can we encourage anglers to keep fishing?”
An American Sportfishing Association (ASA) study, funded by a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant using sportfishing restoration excise tax dollars, provided insights and recommendations about why anglers often quit fishing and what we can do about it. This project, conducted in 2024, was based on insights gained through surveys of active and former anglers made possible with the assistance of 24 state fisheries agencies.
Understanding why anglers often quit fishing is aided by knowing why they originally started fishing.
Previous ASA research showed top motivations to fish include:
Fun/excitement
Relaxation
To socialize with others
To be outdoors
All anglers don’t seek all these motivating factors, but most want to achieve one or more when fishing…MORE.
