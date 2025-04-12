How to Own Rare Bass Fishing Collectibles, Load Up on Gear, and Give Back to the Sport
As a huge fan of the sport of bass fishing with a passion for history, legacy, and conservation, the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame is an organization near and dear to my heart. And as such, I’m always excited for an opportunity to own one-of-a-kind bass fishing collectibles and memorabilia or cool, new, brand name fishing tackle. This online auction commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame is the place where all of those things I love, meet.
How to Browse and Bid in the Silent Auction
Checking out all of the items available couldn’t be easier. Here is the Auction Web Page. It’s live now and bids will be accepted through April 29. But note, new items will continue to be added throughout the month, so check back often.
Following is a press release from the Hall with all the details.
Bass Fishing Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary Auction | Rare Tackle & Collectibles
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Bass Fishing Hall of Fame is kicking off the celebration of its 25th anniversary by hosting a silent auction this month in a continuing effort to support its mission of celebrating, promoting and preserving the sport of bass fishing.
The 25th Anniversary Auction is online now and will run through April 29. Up for grabs are an assortment of unique fishing gear packages, one-of-a-kind paintings and autographed memorabilia. Additional items will be added throughout the duration of the auction. To see the offerings, click here.
Major Brands & Independent Makers Show Their Support
“The continuing support we receive from throughout the bass fishing world and those involved in the sport in so many ways shows that they also believe in the Board’s mission and our efforts,” said BFHOF Board president John Mazurkiewicz. “Plus, it’s great to see the support from new and upcoming brands like Bizz Baits, Nomad Design, Reese Fishing and RodBender Fishing Company joining in with the major players like Daiwa, Denali, Gamakatsu, Lew’s/Strike King, Shimano, SPRO, and Sunline, who all again never say no when we ask for support. We can’t thank them enough.”
Upcoming Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Sept. 25 in Springfield
Later this year, the Hall will welcome three new inductees as part of its annual Celebrate Bass Fishing Week. Randy Hopper, Craig Lamb and William Shakespeare Jr. will be inducted on Thursday, Sept. 25 at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Mo. As part of the induction festivities, the Hall will also conduct an online silent auction that week as well as a live auction for those in attendance at the banquet.
Proceeds Benefit Conservation, Scholarships, and Youth Fishing
Proceeds from the auctions aid the Hall’s initiatives, such as funding grants for fisheries conservation, scholarships for fisheries science students and supporting youth fishing.
How Can You Get Involved with the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame?
For additional information about how to support the Hall or the upcoming induction banquet, visit www.BassFishingHOF.com.