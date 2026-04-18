“It’s Not the Technology”—Jacob Wheeler Pushes Back on Critics of Young Anglers

At the Major League Fishing REDCREST opening night gala, Jacob Wheeler used his Angler of the Year speech—his fourth— to push back on one of the most persistent and unfair narratives in professional bass fishing: that young anglers are only winning because of technology.

For many fans, participants and observers of the sport, this “theory” has become almost automatic. They’ll argue that forward-facing sonar combined with the younger generation’s natural proclivity for video games is the obvious reason they rise so quickly to the top of this sport.

Wheeler sees it differently.

“What no one talks about is how many thousands of hours young anglers are out on the water, putting in their unseen reps,” he said during his remarks.

Watch Wheeler’s full comment below:

The Work No One Sees

That idea of unseen reps has played heavily into Wheeler’s own fishing over the past decade. He points to a moment early in his career when he witnessed one of his original idols, Andy Morgan, skip a well-earned opportunity to take a night off after a tournament and instead drive a long distance to get two extra days of pre-practice for an upcoming event.

Morgan was doing what Wheeler describes as unseen reps—working harder than anyone would reasonably expect you to work with unwavering focus, determination and an unwillingness to accept anything other than your goals.

Wheeler understand that the best electronics without time, dedication and commitment, will never get you to the top. | Kurt Mazurek

And even though 23-year-old Jacob Wheeler had already won three national titles at that point, he realized the only way to be his best was to follow Morgan’s example.

Wheeler pointed out that the newest generation of anglers already know and live this philosophy well before they begin their professional careers. “Their work ethic is unlike any era before them. When it comes to fishing, the next generation is already hard wired in beast mode.”

But this idea runs counter to the current forward-facing sonar debate. Wheeler agrees that technology has changed how anglers locate, target and understand fish, but it hasn’t changed the fundamental requirement for dedicated, relentless reps, even when no one else is looking.

Technology Isn’t the Difference

“If forward-facing sonar never existed, the same people who put in the unseen reps would still be at the top. It’s that simple.”

That statement reframes the entire conversation. Technology can amplify skill, but it isn’t a substitute. Without the dedication and determination required to truly understand how to catch fish consistently, the most advanced electronic devices in the world will not magically provide consistent success.

Wheeler thinks deeply about all of the ways he can become a better angler, including making full use of all the tools available to him. | Kurt Mazurek

Wheeler closed by offering this advice to his fellow veteran competitors in the room, “If you think these young guys came here just to make it and then chill, you have vastly underestimated your competition.”