KVD Predicts the Future of Bass Fishing and More Bass Stories You Can’t Miss

-Kevin VanDam has long been considered the best ever in the sport of professional bass fishing. He has a year of competitive retirement under his belt and his ready to give his unfiltered perspective on the sport. KVD’s personal friend and master interviewer, Dave Mercer brings out the best of bass fishing’s G.O.A.T.



- Tactical Bassin’s Tim Little has caught some seriously big fish in his lifetime, with several of them being world records. If he says it’s his personal best smallmouth, you know it’s a giant.



-Bass pro Casey Scanlon shares a bunch of his best tips for catching pressured, cold water, shallow bass on a buzz bait. This is a super efficient and super fun way to catch them.

Kevin VanDam Gets Real About the Future of Pro Fishing

by Dave Mercer

From a video on the Mercer YouTube channel: On this episode of Mercer : The Awkwardly Honest Fishing Podcast, Dave Mercer sits down with the greatest angler of all time—Kevin VanDam—for one of his most open, honest, and wide-ranging conversations yet. KVD dives deep into the future of professional bass fishing, sharing real, unfiltered thoughts on where the sport is headed, the changes he believes are coming, and what pro fishing must do to keep growing. He also tackles the forward-facing sonar debate head-on, offering his true perspective on how the technology is shaping competition, influencing the next generation, and changing the way anglers think on the water. No politics, no sugarcoating—just Kevin’s authentic take…MORE.

Tim’s New Personal Best Smallmouth Bass

by Tactical Bassin’

From a video on the Tactical Bassin’ YouTube channel: Tim is about to break his personal best. Let's go! The conditions are absolutely brutal today with cold temperatures and heavy wind. It doesn't take long for Tim to realize he needs to use every advantage possible. He turns to finesse techniques, uses his Humminbird electronics to locate fish, and slowly dissects likely locations on the lake. What could have been a tough day, changed in an instant. Tim's message at the end of the video sums it up perfectly, "Keep grinding it out. You're just one cast away." This is the time of year when you can catch the biggest bass of your life. It's worth the effort, it's worth battling the elements, you never know when your turn is going to come…MORE.

Cold Front Hack for Catching Shallow Bass

by Wired2Fish

From a video on the Wired2Fish YouTube channel: Cold fronts can make bass fishing tricky, but Casey Scanlon shows how a buzzbait can shine when temperatures drop and bass push shallow around docks. With water temps in the upper 50s, Scanlon targets pressured fish that move from deep docks to the shaded banks behind them to feed on shad. His approach is deliberate—casting around dock cables, under shade lines, and behind support posts where bass hide.



Scanlon keeps his buzzbait setup simple, focusing on control and casting accuracy. He prefers gear that allows for long, accurate casts and strong hooksets when fishing around cables or dock posts. A reliable buzzbait with a solid clacking sound creates the right commotion to pull bass from cover, especially when paired with a soft plastic trailer for added profile…MORE.

