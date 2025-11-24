The Starting Spot: Lucas and Ehrler Win at Cross Lake, Lake Fork Amateur Bass Tourney, and a Louisiana Bass Survey

In this edition of The Starting Spot:



-Major League Fishing’s Summit Cup Team Series has come to a close for 2025 and Team Ferguson’s Justin Lucas and Brent Ehrler have taken home the victory. Check out the details here.



-Lake Fork Lures is teaming up with Sealy Outdoors to put together a big time tournament on big time Lake Fork just for amateur competitors. It’s scheduled for March 7-8, 2026 and there’s more than $100,000 in prizes on the line. Get yourself signed up ASAP.



-I’ve noticed a couple states really stepping up their management practices for bass over the past couple years. Louisiana is one of those states. And if you are a Louisiana angler, this black bass survey is your chance to help.



Lucas, Ehrler conquer Cross Lake to claim Summit Cup

by Joe Opager

From a story on MajorLeagueFishing.com: Justin Lucas and Brent Ehrler of Team Ferguson powered through a stingy Championship Round on Cross Lake to claim the Bass Pro Shops Summit Cup Presented by Zenni with a gritty, wire-to-wire performance.



Lucas led the way with 10 scorable bass for 19 pounds, 1 ounce, while Ehrler’s late surge pushed the team to a total weight of 29-9, securing the title over Team Lucas Oil – defending Summit Cup champs Drew Gill and Marshall Robinson – by more than 12 pounds.



Lucas, who now calls Guntersville, Alabama, home but grew up in California, noted how special it was to win alongside Ehrler, a fellow West Coast product he looked up to as a young angler…MORE.

Lake Fork Lures Drops Big News: A New Amateur-Only Tournament Is Coming to Lake Fork in 2026

by Wired2Fish

From a press release on Wired2Fish.com: Lake Fork is no stranger to high-stakes bass fishing, but this time, one of the lake’s hometown brands is taking center stage. Lake Fork Lures has announced its first-ever Lake Fork Lures Fishing Tournament, an amateur-only showdown set for March 7–8, 2026, at the Sabine River Authority’s Caney Point Recreation Area. And with more than $100,000 in total prizes on the line, weekend anglers may want to start clearing space in the boat.



To pull off a tournament worthy of one of America’s most storied bass fisheries, Lake Fork Lures teamed up with a familiar name: Sealy Outdoors. Known for decades of successful amateur events — including the iconic Big Bass Splash — Sealy Outdoors will lend its expertise to deliver a smooth, well-run competition anchored by hourly weigh-ins. That means more chances for more anglers to cash checks, fueling the fast-paced energy that Sealy-style events are known for…MORE.

LDWF announces Statewide Black Bass Angler Survey and requests participation

by Louisiana Sportsman

From a story on LouisianaSportsman.com: The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) invites Louisiana bass anglers to take part in the Statewide Black Bass Angler Survey. The survey gathers information on anglers’ experiences, preferences, and opinions regarding the management of Louisiana’s three black bass species: Largemouth Bass, Spotted Bass, and Florida Bass.

The survey will be available to Louisiana residents through December 7…MORE.



