Lunkerhunt Furenzy Mouse Review: Testing a New Topwater Killer for Largemouth Bass
The Thrill of a Topwater Strike When Largemouth Bass Fishing
There's nothing more thrilling in the sport of bass fishing than watching a hell-bent largemouth clobber a topwater bait. Whether its a popper twitched subtly across a flat during the calm early morning hour or a hollow body bait trudging across a jungle of weeds in a prime back bay, the excitement is more than palpable as you wait patiently for that crash on the surface.
I'm a big fan of pulling largemouth bass out of overhead canopies of slop and pads. Working this thick cover with a weedless bait is a prime tactic for uncovering those hidden (and hungry!) trophy fish. For the most part, a hollow body frog was pretty much your only option when it came to working this greenery. But that all changed this year.
Move Over Frog, There's a New Mouse in Town
The Furenzy Mouse from Lunkerhunt takes the hollow body topwater lure game to a new level. The mouse design is a fresh one and it definitely looks realistic. But what sets this lure apart from all other plastic coated baits is the addition of AquaFur.
The Benefits of AquaFur on a Topwater Bass Lure
Soft to the touch and making the bait appear like the real thing, this proprietary technology is a game changer for a number of reasons. According to Lunkerhunt, when wet, the fur on this bait holds up to 15% water retention. This in turn adds weight to the lure - giving an angler increased casting distance and accuracy. I can definitely attest to this as I was long bombing the Furenzy Mouse much further than any regular hollow body frogs I've tossed in the past.
The AquaFur also has a nice textured feel to it, and when combined with the 'sandpaper' mouth of a largemouth bass, should equate to fish holding on to the bait longer. (We all know how slick the surface of a plastic frog is, so that certainly makes sense.) Lunkerhunt even stuck on a small swatch of AquaFur to the side of the packaging, similar to a scratch and sniff, so you can test it out at the tackle store.
Walk the Dog or Drag and Reel To Coax Those Topwater Strikes
The body design and weight placement of the Furenzy Mouse is a perfect match for walking the dog across open water. I had no issues dialing this cadence in, and while watching this mouse replica weave and bob across the surface, it really does look like a little rodent trying to reach the safety of shore.
I worked this bait over slop and across pads with ease. The body rides nicely over vegetation and I give it top marks for that proficiency.
Hooks Designed for Reeling in Topwater Bass
The double weedless hook on this bait feels and looks different than most I am used to. Nano coated for an extra slick feel, these beefed up hooks ride tight to the body. The points are also set back directly behind the mouse's ears, which act as an added deflector for weeds and brush.
Trick of the Tail to Attract Bass
A soft rubber tail is affixed to the backside of each Furenzy Mouse. Visually different from the usual living rubber skirts that are meant to replicate the legs of a frog, this singular strand gives a nice action when the bait is worked through the water. When largemouth bass have seen the same hollow body frogs time after time, giving them something different and unique can only have a positive result.
The Proof is in the Topwater Pudding
I was able to field test Lunkerhunt's Furenzy Mouse for the first time June 26th. After a week of extremely hot and stable weather, I launched my boat that afternoon to cool temps. and gusty winds. I knew it might be a tough outing.
I tossed the Furenzy Mouse around some open weed edges, wanting to get a first glimpse into the action of the bait. From my standpoint on the front deck, all looked promising. After practicing a few walk the dog routes with ease, I headed off in search of some shoreline slop.
I began working a section of slop with an overhead canopy of trees. With the slop hovering over three feet of water, and with some extra shade created by those branches and leaves, I tossed the mouse tight up to shore and began reeling and dragging it slowly back. It didn't get more than 7 feet before the slop suddenly exploded with a thunderous strike. After a few tense minutes fighting this fish, I finally scooped all four-pounds of her up in the net.
I picked up a few more fish on the Furenzy Mouse before the wind, and a rainstorm, finally drove me off the river.
I was out on the river a week later to continue my on-the-water tests with this new topwater bait. Conditions were more favorable this time around and the day greeted me with calm winds and sunny skies. Just the kind of weather I love for working heavy cover with hollow body baits.
I spent a few hours tossing the Furenzy Mouse to slop mats and lily bad beds. Both produced a number of fish (and a few exciting blow ups!) and those largemouth bass that committed were all hooked solidly. I even had one fish scoot out a good ten feet from an isolated pad bed to suck down the mouse in open water with one big gulp. Now that was cool to watch.
Multiple Options for Lunkerhunt's Furenzy Mouse
The Furenzy Mouse is offered in three sizes and 8 colors, giving anglers a wide range of options for the bait they want to throw.
Choose from 2" (3/8oz), 2.5" (1/2oz) and 3" (3/4oz) sizes and the following color options: brown, black, white, grey, chipmunk, red squirrel, bubblegum, and chartreuse.
Is the Lunkerhunt Furenzy Mouse a Good Topwater Bait for Largemouth Bass?
In one word - absolutely. I had a blast tossing this new hollow body bait for largemouth bass. Design traits that sold me included the increased casting distance, the excellent weedlessness (I didn't get hung up once), and the solid and superior hooks and hooking.
For anglers that love to fish heavy cover for largemouth bass, and are looking for a new wrinkle in the hollow body bait game, the Furenzy Mouse from Lunkerhunt is a worthy addition to the tackle box.
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.