The Starting Spot: Menendez Fishing the EQs, a Hall of Fame Auction, and Buzzbait Bass Tips
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-It’s hard to imagine Bassmaster Elite tournaments without Mark Menendez. He’s one of several super great guys and great fishermen in jeopardy because of the way the qualifying points work now. So it’s great to see him fishing the EQ events and doing everything he possibly can to keep fishing the Elites next year.
-The list of super cool fishing trips, amazing collectibles and top brand fishing tackle seems bigger than ever for this year’s Bass Fishing Hall of Fame fundraising auction. Don’t miss out!
-We are heading into a prime buzz bait time of the year. Check out some great expert tips from veteran bass pro Brent Chapman and get your buzzbait game dialed in now.
Preparing for the future
by Mark Menendez
From a story on Bassmaster.com: This isn’t a situation I thought I would find myself in.
I’m up here at Lake Champlain practicing for the Bassmaster Elite Qualifiers because I’ve got three events to try to requalify for my slot in the Bassmaster Elite Series.
This is a funny sport. I can be in a place and catch a respectable bag, but I have struggled in the standings. It’s not an excuse, I needed to fish better, but in the Elite Series, there is not much room for error or misjudgment.
When I finished outside of 70th place in the points, I knew I wanted to go and compete in the Elite Qualifier events. My thinking was that after 30 years as a career Elite angler, I wanted to do what I needed to do to compete, to requalify and try and finish out my career the way I want…MORE.
HOF auction to go live Sept. 21
by BassFan
From a story on BassFan.com: The annual Bass Fishing Hall of Fame silent auction, a highlight of the Hall's Celebrate Bass Fishing Week, is set to go live on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. EST.
Among the experiences up for grabs are trips to:
> The St. Lawrence River to chase smallmouth bass; > Bois d'Arc Reservoir in north Texas to target Sharelunker lineage largemouth; > The famed White River in Arkansas to square off with the legendary brown trout; > A private lake in east Texas to experience crappie fishing alongside "Mr. Crappie" himself – Wally Marshall; > Sport Fish Panama Island Lodge for a bucket list saltwater experience alongside Hall of Famer Skeet Reese.
Upwards of 50 tournament-worn fishing jerseys from both MLF and B.A.S.S. top tier circuits will also be up for auction. There will also be rods, reels, line/braid, lures and fishing accessories from many of the leading bass tackle brands, including PRADCO, Daiwa, Rapala, Rather Outdoors, AFTCO, TFO Rods, Sunline, Bajio, BUBBA, St. Croix, Bull Shad Lures, Island Optics, Shimano, 13 Fishing, SPRO, Megabass, Juice’s Jigs, Costa, and more…MORE.
How to Catch More Fish on a Buzzbait
by David Appleton
In a video on Wired2Fish.com: In this video, professional angler Brent Chapman showcases how a buzzbait paired with a trailer hook can turn tough fall conditions into an opportunity for big strikes. Early fall often brings scattered fish and unpredictable behavior, yet a buzzbait’s noise and surface commotion can trigger reaction bites when little else will. Chapman explains why this topwater bait remains one of his most reliable choices, both for fun fishing and competitive tournaments.…MORE.
