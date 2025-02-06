Mark Zona Returns to Bassmaster: TnZ Podcast brings Sanders and Zona Together Again
With the 2025 Bassmaster season nearly ready to begin, we’ve found ourselves wondering what being a fan of this sport might be like without a regular infusion of Mark Zona’s expert insights and analysis, layered with his insane impressions, sound effects, accents and nick names. What will we call a big bass in 2025!? Fear not, Zona is back!
After stepping away from Bassmaster LIVE at the end of last season, the beloved, high-energy, Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, fishing analyst returns with the TnZ Podcast, co-hosted by the legendary, media icon and fellow Hall of Famer, Tommy Sanders.
Launching Feb. 10 on Bassmaster.com, the TnZ Podcast anchors the brand-new Bassmaster Channel, a platform designed to bring fans closer to the action.
"We are so excited to have Zona and Tommy bringing their tremendous knowledge and personalities to our new Bassmaster Channel," said Phillip Johnson, B.A.S.S. COO. "The TnZ Podcast will no doubt be the crown jewel of our programming."
What to Expect from the TnZ Podcast
Zona, well known to fans as “Z” and Sanders will dish out expert analysis, bold takes, and plenty of laughs as they break down the sport’s biggest stories. Expect raw, unfiltered insight from two of the best minds in bass fishing.
I asked Z himself and he responded, “It’s a Bassmaster sport show featuring the great, the bad and the ugly. I can tell viewers, we DON’T hold back!”
Bassmaster Channel: A Must-Watch for Fans
Alongside the TnZ Podcast, the Bassmaster Channel will feature:
- Inside Bassmaster Podcast – Tournament breakdowns and industry updates.
- O-Fish-Ally, Unofficial Podcast with Dave Mercer – A wild, unpredictable look at the sport.
With exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and deep tournament analysis, the Bassmaster Channel is set to revolutionize bass fishing media.
Mark your calendars—Zona is back, and this whole new Bassmaster Channel is going to be epic!