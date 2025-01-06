Fishing

The Minn Kota & Humminbird Owners Tournament is Back: Bigger and Better in 2025

Online Registration is Open Now!

Kurt Mazurek

2025 Minn Kota & Humminbird Owners Tournament at Lake Eufaula: Compete for Big Bass, Cash, and Prizes, Including a Fully Rigged Nitro Z20 XL!
Experience the Excitement of the 2025 Minn Kota & Humminbird Owners Tournament

Lake Eufaula, Alabama, will be the stage for a fun but very competitive big bass tournament as the Minn Kota & Humminbird Owners Tournament returns March 28–30, 2025. Anglers will vie for over $180,000 in cash and prizes, including the spot—a fully rigged 2025 Nitro Z20 XL bass boat.

From hourly weigh-ins to raffle prizes, 50% of last year’s participants left with some form of reward. Plus, the first 250 early birds registering for two or three days online will score an Abu Garcia Revo SX Reel.

A man holding up a big bass on the front deck of his bass boat with two Humminbird sonar units in the foreground
U.S.-based design, engineering, manufacturing and technical support. From their home base in Eufaula, AL, Humminbird helps anglers make the most of every minute on the water. / Humminbird

Exclusive Humminbird Factory Tour for Early Registrants

The event kicks off March 27 at Lakepoint State Park with on-site registration. Lucky early signups can join an exclusive Humminbird factory tour to see how legendary products like the new MEGA Live 2 and XPLORE units are made.

The competition itself spans three days, offering flexibility for anglers to compete on one, two, or all three days. Hourly weigh-ins reward top catches, with seven weigh-ins daily.

How to Participate: Dates, Fees, and Eligibility

Eligibility is simple: own at least one Minn Kota or Humminbird product. Co-anglers don’t need to meet this requirement, making it an inclusive event. Professional anglers or guides are not eligible to compete.

Event Details

  • March 27, 2025: Registration day (one angler must check in)
  • March 28–30, 2025: Tournament fishing days (anglers can choose to compete one, two, or all three days)
  • Eligibility: Open to amateur anglers* with at least one Minn Kota or Humminbird product; co-anglers are not required to own Minn Kota or Humminbird products
  • Hourly weigh-ins: Seven per day, with top 10 catches winning cash and prizes
  • Overall prizes: Top five overall finishers win cash and product prizes
  • Grand prize: Fully rigged 2025 Nitro Z20 XL
  • Entry fees: $275 for three days, $175 for two days, and $125 for one day (per angler)
  • Early entry bonus: The first 250 anglers registering for two or three days online will receive a free Abu Garcia Revo® SX Reel
Pro angler, Kevin VanDam "KVD" deploying the Minn Kota trolling motor on the front of his bass boat, ready to start fishing.
From designing the first gear driven electric trolling motor in 1934 through today, Minn Kota makes everything you love about fishing better. / Minn Kota

Why Lake Eufaula is the Perfect Spot for Big Bass Fishing

Known as the “Bass Fishing Capital of the World,” Lake Eufaula provides the perfect playing field for catching big bass. Combine that with the excitement, camaraderie and good times demonstrated at past Minn Kota and Humminbird Owners Tournaments, and this is a can’t miss.

For more details and to secure your spot, visit minnkotaowners.com.

