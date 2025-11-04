The Starting Spot: Kathy Fennel Cancer Diagnosis, Real Fishing Tales, and Warden Catches Bass Angler
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-This is the unfortunate news that MLF Executive Vice President, General Manager, Kathy Fennel is battling cancer. Fennel is a true pioneer in the sport of bass fishing and a Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Famer, a Bass Fishing Hall of Famer and a Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Famer. We wish her only the best.
-Who doesn’t love a good fish story? Actually there are several good stories here. A few of them seem awfully familiar. If you’ve sent enough hours fishing, I’m sure some of them will hit pretty close to home for you too.
-C’mon, man. Over the limit and all undersized? It’s so unfortunate that this still happens. There are so many ways to find information about your local limits and fish identification these days, there’s just no excuse. At least he was caught.
MLF Executive Vice President, General Manager, Kathy Fennel, Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
by MLF
From a story on MajorLeagueFishing.com: Major League Fishing’s Executive Vice President and General Manager, Kathy Fennel, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and will take a leave of absence from the organization as she pursues treatment.
“This all transpired very quickly, and I’m still processing the diagnosis, but what I know for certain is that I will fight, and that I am loved,” Fennel said. “The outpouring of support I’ve already received is overwhelming. Our team at Major League Fishing is the best in the world, and they will continue to provide the highest level of service to our anglers, sponsors and fans as I work toward defeating this indiscriminate disease.”
Fennel is a pioneer in the sport having served Major League Fishing and its predecessors, Fishing League Worldwide and Operation Bass, since 1982…MORE.
The Ones That Didn’t Get Away: Real Fishing Tales From the Water
by Brent Frazee
From a story on Wired2Fish.com: Have you heard the one about the fisherman who caught an unidentified flying object? How about the guy who caught a food chain of fish in one cast? Or the angler who treed a keeper bass?
Sounds like a bunch of fish stories, right? Well, yeah, but sometimes truth is stranger than fiction. I should know. After six decades of fishing, I’ve seen some “you can’t make this stuff up” moments. Take a look:…MORE.
Kentucky Angler Caught with 9 Undersized Largemouth Bass
by Eugene L.
From a story on OutdoorHub.com: In late August of this year, Officer Sgt. Vincent and Warden D. Berry of the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources were patrolling near Barren River Lake, east of Bowling Green, Kentucky. When they came across a Kentucky angler in possession of nine undersized largemouth bass during a fishing regulation compliance inspection. Five of the undersized largemouth bass were able to be returned to the lake unharmed. The subject received citations for four counts of size limit violations for the four that were not returned to the lake.
Kentucky officials urge anglers to review the fishing guide before traveling, to make sure learn about any special fishing regulations in your area before fishing. To view the Fishing Guide, check it out here.…MORE.
