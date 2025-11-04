Fishing

The Starting Spot: Kathy Fennel Cancer Diagnosis, Real Fishing Tales, and Warden Catches Bass Angler

The Starting Spot Daily Bass Fishing Headlines are the perfect way to start your day with some of the top bass fishing articles on the internet. It’s the quick, informative, how, where, and who you need to know. So, rub the sleep from your eyes, pour that first cup of the day, and head to your Starting Spot.

Kurt Mazurek

Today on The Starting Spot: Kathy Fennel Cancer Diagnosis, Real Fishing Tales, and Warden Catches Bass Angler
Today on The Starting Spot: Kathy Fennel Cancer Diagnosis, Real Fishing Tales, and Warden Catches Bass Angler / Photo by Kurt Mazurek

In this edition of The Starting Spot:

-This is the unfortunate news that MLF Executive Vice President, General Manager, Kathy Fennel is battling cancer. Fennel is a true pioneer in the sport of bass fishing and a Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Famer, a Bass Fishing Hall of Famer and a Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Famer. We wish her only the best.

-Who doesn’t love a good fish story? Actually there are several good stories here. A few of them seem awfully familiar. If you’ve sent enough hours fishing, I’m sure some of them will hit pretty close to home for you too.

-C’mon, man. Over the limit and all undersized? It’s so unfortunate that this still happens. There are so many ways to find information about your local limits and fish identification these days, there’s just no excuse. At least he was caught.

MLF Executive Vice President, General Manager, Kathy Fennel, Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer

by MLF

From a story on MajorLeagueFishing.com: Major League Fishing’s Executive Vice President and General Manager, Kathy Fennel, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and will take a leave of absence from the organization as she pursues treatment.

“This all transpired very quickly, and I’m still processing the diagnosis, but what I know for certain is that I will fight, and that I am loved,” Fennel said. “The outpouring of support I’ve already received is overwhelming. Our team at Major League Fishing is the best in the world, and they will continue to provide the highest level of service to our anglers, sponsors and fans as I work toward defeating this indiscriminate disease.”

Fennel is a pioneer in the sport having served Major League Fishing and its predecessors, Fishing League Worldwide and Operation Bass, since 1982…MORE.

The Ones That Didn’t Get Away: Real Fishing Tales From the Water

by Brent Frazee

From a story on Wired2Fish.com: Have you heard the one about the fisherman who caught an unidentified flying object? How about the guy who caught a food chain of fish in one cast?  Or the angler who treed a keeper bass?

Sounds like a bunch of fish stories, right? Well, yeah, but sometimes truth is stranger than fiction. I should know. After six decades of fishing, I’ve seen some “you can’t make this stuff up” moments. Take a look:…MORE.

Kentucky Angler Caught with 9 Undersized Largemouth Bass

by Eugene L. 

From a story on OutdoorHub.com: In late August of this year, Officer Sgt. Vincent and Warden D. Berry of the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources were patrolling near Barren River Lake, east of Bowling Green, Kentucky. When they came across a Kentucky angler in possession of nine undersized largemouth bass during a fishing regulation compliance inspection. Five of the undersized largemouth bass were able to be returned to the lake unharmed. The subject received citations for four counts of size limit violations for the four that were not returned to the lake.

Kentucky officials urge anglers to review the fishing guide before traveling, to make sure learn about any special fishing regulations in your area before fishing. To view the Fishing Guide, check it out here.…MORE.

Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!

You Might Also Like These Bass Fishing Stories:

feed

Published
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the outdoor lifestyle for Fishing On SI -a division of Sports Illustrated. Before writing On SI he enjoyed a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing campaigns and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is a dedicated husband and father, an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, musician, and author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”.

Home/Bass Fishing