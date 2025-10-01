The Starting Spot: Mourning a College Bass Angler, 3 New Hall of Famers, and a MN Bass Update
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-This first story is a tough one. A 21-year old angler died in a kayaking accident on Toledo Bend. Heartbreaking news.
-The Bass Fishing Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony was last week. Three new legendary bass anglers form the 2025 class. Congrats to Randy Hopper, Craig Lamb and William Shakespeare, Jr.
-Minnesota’s bass rules have always felt a little off. They’re finally considering the possibility of a year-round bass season with part of the year as catch and release only. That would be outstanding!
B.A.S.S. mourns death of Campbellsville University angler
by B.A.S.S.
From an article on Bassmaster.com: B.A.S.S. confirmed today that Campbellsville University angler Peyton Hughes has died following a search on Toledo Bend Reservoir in Texas. Hughes had been reported missing Sept. 24 after failing to arrive at a designated meeting place while pre-practicing for the Bassmaster Kayak Series event scheduled for Sept. 27–28.
Authorities were notified by Hughes’ travel partner when he did not return as planned. Officers with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department began a search and subsequently located his kayak. Search teams representing multiple agencies from both Texas and Louisiana recovered Hughes from the water this morning, shortly after resuming their efforts. The investigation by TPWD is ongoing…MORE.
Bass Fishing Hall Of Fame Inducts Three New Members
by The Fishing Wire
From a story on TheFishingWire.com: The Bass Fishing Hall of Fame welcomed its newest induction class on Thursday, Sept. 25, as the Hall capped off its 25th anniversary celebration and annual Celebrate Bass Fishing Week with a memorable ceremony at the White River Conference Center.
With the enshrinement of Randy Hopper, Craig Lamb and William Shakespeare, Jr., the Hall’s inductee roster now stands at 103 members.
Through sponsorships, proceeds from a silent and live auction, and donations, the Hall generated approximately $200,000 that it will utilize to enhance the Hall of Fame space within Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium. The funds also will support the Hall’s philanthropic efforts through its scholarships and conservation grants. In addition, officials from lure company PRADCO presented the Hall of Fame with a check for $22,500, representing proceeds from the sale of commemorative custom lures honoring the living members of the first Hall of Fame induction class…MORE.
Minnesota DNR Seeks Input on Year-Round Bass Season Proposal
by MWO
From a story on MidwestOutdoors.com: The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for input on new fishing rules that would allow for a year-round bass season that includes a period for harvest and a period for catch-and-release fishing.
The proposed expedited rules would adjust the inland waters fishing regulations by creating a year-round bass season. Portions of the year would be catch-and-release only while the other parts of the year would allow for bass harvest.
All the current harvest periods would remain the same, with catch-and-release-only bass season periods expanding to include periods that until now were closed to bass fishing. If enacted, the new rule would go into effect for the 2026 fishing season…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!