The Starting Spot: Meet the 10 New Bassmaster Elites, MLF’s 2026 FFS Rules, and Very late Fall Bass

-The last Bassmaster EQ of 2025 wrapped up over the weekend on Okeechobee. Now we officially know the 10 new anglers who qualified to fish the Elite Series in 2026.



-Major League Fishing will increase restrictions on forward-facing sonar use for 2026. Now even the BFLs will be limited to 3 hours per day, policed by their non-boater co-angler. Hmm.



-I spent quite a few years bass fishing the Northwoods of the upper midwest. This article about catching those last couple bass of the year before the lake freezes really hits home with me.

Anaya leads the charge into the 2026 Elite Series

by Christopher Decker

From a story on Bassmaster.com: It was only last July when Fisher Anaya wrapped up his final high school tournament. Now, the 19-year-old is achieving his dream of becoming a professional angler.



Anaya claimed the Nitro Boats Bassmaster Elite Qualifier presented by Bass Pro Shops points race, earning 264 points during the three-tournament gauntlet. He and nine other Elite Qualifiers earned invitations to the 2026 Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series.



“It’s awesome. I’m ready to go. I wish we started tomorrow,” Anaya said…MORE.

Everything you need to know about MLF’s 2026 forward-facing sonar rules

by MLF

From a story on MajorLeagueFishing.com: Starting in 2026, Major League Fishing will restrict the use of forward-facing sonar at all professional and boater/co-angler levels of competition, from the Phoenix Bass Fishing League to the Bass Pro Tour. The decision to limit the technology was made in response to positive feedback from fans and anglers about the forward-facing sonar restrictions implemented on the Bass Pro Tour in 2025 as well as feedback from participants at lower levels.

The goal of these restrictions is to promote multi-dimensional angling – allowing anglers to utilize the latest technology while also creating an environment in which traditional techniques remain highly competitive. MLF believes these rules will make for more dynamic, entertaining competitions and will drive tournament participation, thus enhancing payouts. The league strongly believes that the fracturing of the sport caused by forward-facing sonar is unhealthy and unsustainable. The goal of this solution is a compromise that brings everyone back together for the benefit of anglers, fans and sponsors.



The 2026 rules regarding forward-facing sonar for each circuit will be as follows:.…MORE.

Last chance bassin’

by Mike Frisch and the Fishing the Midwest Fishing Team

From a story on EchoPress.com: For this open water loving angler it’s hard to come to the realization that just a few days remain in the 2025 fishing season. Rather than focus on what’s mostly in the past, however, I am choosing to stay focused on the future and what fishing days I have left. For me, the last few open water fishing trips of the season probably will include largemouth bass.

I am blessed to live near Alexandria, MN, and world class largemouth bass fishing. There are lots of other places in the Midwest with outstanding largemouth fishing too. Regardless the region fished, when choosing a lake for late fall fishing I prefer deep, clear waters that are prime for growing lush weeds during summer that are home to abundant largemouth bass populations…MORE.

