The Starting Spot: New Trophy Bass Regs in LA, a 1960s Lure Story, and Pro Strolling Minnow Tips
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-I love seeing another state showing an interest in growing some trophy-sized largemouth bass. Bussey Brake Reservoir in Louisiana already had some pretty strict rules in place, but starting this summer it’s all about the big bass.
-Of course, Outdoor Life magazine has a long history. So, it’s great to see them digging into the archives to republish this July 1960 review of a great new bass lure called a Gollywomper. Enjoy a little nostalgic fun.
-The Tactical Bassin’ guys churn out an amazing amount of top-quality bass fishing information. In this video, Tim Little shares tons of tips, tricks and secrets to get you up to speed on the hottest lure and technique of the recent past, strolling the jig and minnow.
New black bass fishing regulations at Bussey Brake Reservoir
by Louisiana Sportsman
In a story on LouisianaSportsman.com: New black bass regulations on Bussey Brake Reservoir in Morehouse Parish will go into effect on August 20, 2025. The new regulations will increase the maximum length limit for black bass from 16 to 18 inches and remove the allowance of one bass over the maximum length limit. Under the new regulations, any bass over 18 inches must be immediately released, with one exception. One bass greater than 22 inches may be temporarily held in an aerated livewell for the sole purpose of weighing on a personal scale or LDWF-provided certified scale at the Bussey Brake boat launch site, prior to being released back into the lake. The daily creel limit for bass below 18 inches will remain at five bass per day.…MORE.
Gollywompers: A Secret Old Bait for Giant Bass
by Robert E. Price
From an article on OutdoorLife.com: This story was originally published in the July 1960 issue of Outdoor Life.
The rim of night was barely cracking loose when Andy killed the motor. “Tie to that scalybark snag straight ahead,” he told me, as he maneuvered the boat with his paddle in this drowned forest off the southern shore of Grenada Lake. While I was tying the craft, I heard the swish of a rod and splash of a lure. Andy tapped me on the shoulder.
“Here, Bob, try this,” he said, plopping a soft, wet object into my hand. It felt like a fistful of snails, and I recoiled slightly. “What is it?”
“A gollywomper…MORE.
The Technique That Took Over Bass Fishing! (Explained For Beginners And Experts)
by Tim Little
According to a video on Tactical Bassin’ YouTube channel: The strolling technique has completely taken over bass fishing. Without question, it's the hottest trend today, especially amongst the tournament crowd. As it turns out, it's easy to do, doesn't take specialized gear, and it catches a lot of big bass! Forget the drama, the chatter, or the tournament discussions, and take a look out how this simple technique can help you catch more fish today.
This technique is taking over because it works EVERYWHERE! From bank fishing ponds, to fan casting flats, to offshore suspended fish, the effectiveness of the strolling method is unmatched. Strolling is known by many names, but no matter what you call it, you need to give it a try. Don't let the arguments about electronics technologies steer you away from something that can help you catch fish in your local fishery. No matter your location, you can put this to work for you at the peak of its effectiveness, before everyone else has figured it out…MORE.
