The Starting Spot: October Bass Baits, Matt Adams Still Kicking, and Free-Rig vs. T-Rig
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-October is prime bass fishing time. But what lures should you be throwing? Here’s a list of 6 bass lures that fall bass can’t resist.
-Tournament bass angler Matt Adams has come close more than once. He finished second by just two ounces at the last Bassmaster EQ event. But his dream to fish the Elites is still alive. He’ll need a good finish at Okeechobee next month. Will we see him fishing the Elites next year?
-Have you tried this slightly finesse-y twist on the tried-and-true Texas-rig? It’s time to check out the free-rig.
Best October Bass Lures – 6 Baits That Always Catch Fish
by Tyler Brinks
From a story on BassResource.com: October is here, and the fishing can be excellent as the water cools, the baitfish to feed up for winter. With all that is happening with the weather and changing water conditions, many different baits will work as bass are generally active this month.
Many different lures will catch bass, but these top lures are must-have additions to your tackle box this month…MORE.
Adams back up after taking another hard hit
by Mike Suchan
From a story on Bassmaster.com: Ouch! Ouch! Double-barrel ouch!
Matt Adams suffered another bass fishing heartbreak, but he was quickly back on his feet chasing the dream of becoming a Bassmaster Elite Series angler.
“I’m not going to lie, losing by a couple ounces feels like getting kicked in the nuts,” he said on social media.
The 42-year-old from Guntersville, Ala., posted an incredible three-day weight of 65 pounds, 9 ounces in last week’s Nitro Boats Elite Qualifier at Wheeler Lake. Problem was Laker Howell bested him by 2 ounces.
That gut shot followed last year’s swift kick in the rear when he was first man out in Elite qualifying…MORE.
The new technique quietly replacing Texas rigs for some bass fishing pros
by Mitchell Forde
From an article on MajorLeagueFishing.com: Perhaps no technique in the history of bass fishing has caught more fish than the combination of a bullet weight, weedless hook and soft plastic – the good ol’ Texas rig. Since its proliferation in the mid-20th century, the rig has remained a mainstay for anglers across the country.
But at a time when fishing pressure continues to mount, showing bass something different can pay big dividends. And a host of pros have quietly been utilizing a simple twist on the Texas rig to put more bass in the boat – the free rig…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!