The Starting Spot: Online Tournament for High School Anglers, 4 Fall Bass Tips, and a Reel Designed for the Cold
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-Here’s a new online, year-long tournament that high school bass anglers from all over the country can compete in together. Excellent idea!
-Fall is here and it’s a great time of year to catch bass. But the days will continue to get shorter and colder quickly. Here are four great tips to get on the best bass bite fast.
-Daiwa is well-known for making high-quality , innovative fishing gear. The new Daiwa Prorex is specially designed to delver great performance in colder than average conditions.
A New Bass Tournament For Every High School Angler
by Wired2Fish
From a story on Wired2Fish.com: The rise of high school and college fishing teams has transformed the academic year into prime time for angling, with young competitors spending countless hours on the water. To meet this rising trend, the Bill Dance Nationwide Giant Bass Open has introduced an innovative tournament, offering student anglers a chance to compete for significant prizes every single time they make a cast.
This unique competition is designed for the modern age, leveraging tech that young anglers already use every day. Shane Frazier, CEO of the Giant Bass Open, notes the format’s appeal.
“We think it will be particularly popular among young anglers who are already familiar with the process of uploading fish pictures from their phones,” he said. “This is right up their alley.”…MORE.
Easy Fall Bass Fishing Tips That Catch More Fish (Fast!)
by Tyler Brinks
From an article on BassResource.com: Fall is one of the best times to get away and go fishing for several reasons. The weather is cooling, many other anglers are in hunting mode and not on the water, and most recreational boat traffic is winding down after a busy summer. These things are bonuses for those who fish during the fall, and it can be a great time to catch plenty of bass with the right approach.
Here are some easy fall bass fishing tips that will make your autumn on the water successful…MORE.
Cold Cranking Power In The DAIWA PROREX MQ LT
by FTR Industry Wire
From a story on FishingTackleRetailer.com: Go Google North America. Click images. Select a basic map and print it out. Grab a Sharpie and draw a lateral line across the center of the United States. DAIWA’s newest addition to the PROREX family, the 2025 PROREX MQ LT spinning reel, was created for anglers north of that line.
Why? Because the Northeast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest and mountain states, as well as the whole of Canada, have genuine cold water periods, but never had a series of spinning reels catering specifically to frigid conditions.
“There are design elements you can implement to make a reel perform better in temperatures below the 50-degree mark,” said DAIWA Field Marketing Manager, Chris Martin…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!