The Starting Spot: An Orange Bass, the Best Bass Lures Ever, and Can Bass See Line?
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-Apparently, it’s not Photoshop. A bright orange bass was caught recently in Tennessee. Actually, it’s a pretty good looking fish. Definitely worth a look.
-The “Top 10 bass lures ever” is a tough list to make. It’s like declaring you know the best song of all time. So, did Shaye Baker get it right? Did he miss anything?
-I love when questions are answered by controlled, scientific study and sound rationale. How well can fish see your line, and more importantly, how much does it matter?
Rarest Catch: An Orange Bass
by Sam Hudson
From a story on Wired2Fish.com: The picture looks like a hoax. A bass as orange as the Vols’ jerseys caught in a Tennessee reservoir. But social media is absolutely abuzz with the pumpkin-colored bass caught recently at Cordell Hull Lake.
The Wildwood Resort and Marina, in Granville, first shared the catch on its social media page. Boaters who left from the marina’s Kingfisher Dock reeled in the bright-colored catch on the 13,920-acre impoundment of the Cumberland River. Bass are often colored different shades of green, depending on conditions such as light intensity, water clarity, water depth, and other factors, but nothing like this…MORE.
The 10 Best Bass Lures Ever Made
by Shaye Baker
From an article on FieldandStream.com: Largemouth bass are opportunistic feeders. Everything is on the menu for these aggressive fish, from crustaceans to worms to frogs to mice. I even once hand-fed a piece of fried chicken to a bass. They will eat almost anything, including various baits and lures.
Over the years, anglers have developed endless ways to imitate any aquatic or terrestrial prey likely to draw a strike from big bass. Lures have evolved from wooden plugs with tandem propellers to hundred-dollar multi-jointed swimbaits. But some lures stand alone in terms of productivity and innovation…MORE.
Can Bass See Line?
By Dr. Rob Neumann, Steve Quinn, Dr. Hal Schramm & Ralph Manns
In a story on In-Fisherman.com: Some years ago a classic experiment proved once and for all that largemouth bass could see line. The fish were conditioned by training them to eat food attached to one color (clear, yellow, or fluorescent blue) 8-pound-test monofilament, while shocked into avoiding identical food on lines of the other colors. Although avoidance of the clear line was less easily/rapidly learned by the young adult bass tested, all bass learned to avoid negative lines and select food from the positive-conditioning line. The tests were made before flourocarbon line became common. More on that in a moment.
Does this mean that bass won’t bite if they see line?…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!