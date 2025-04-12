Pam Martin-Wells, Pioneering Female Bass Fishing Icon, Passes Away
Celebrating a Life of Passion and Dedication to Tournament Bass Fishing
It is with great sadness I must report that tournament bass fishing has lost a real trailblazer, Pam Martin-Wells.
As a longtime fan of the sport, I had heard her name mentioned in competitive bass angling conversations many times over the years. Perhaps most famously according to the history books, she was the first female angler to qualify for and compete on the final day of a Bassmaster Classic. But if the outpouring of prayers, condolences and tributes on her Facebook page today are any indication, she will be fondly remembered for so much more. Clearly, her presence will be missed, but her impact on the sport will live on.
Bassmaster.com has published the press release below.
And if you’d like to learn more about Pam Martin-Wells incredible life, please read this beautiful story Joe Sills wrote for B.A.S.S. last year.
Pam Martin-Wells, trailblazing bass angler, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Pam Martin-Wells, a groundbreaking professional angler whose skill, determination and trailblazing spirit shattered barriers for women in competitive bass fishing, passed away on April, 11, 2025.
Widely regarded as one of the most influential female anglers in history, Martin-Wells didn’t just fish — she reshaped the narrative of who belonged on the sport’s biggest stages. In 2010 she made history by qualifying for and competing in the Bassmaster Classic, the most prestigious event in professional bass fishing. Her presence on that stage marked a defining moment, proving to the world that competitive fishing knows no gender — only talent, passion and grit.
Throughout her celebrated career, Martin-Wells amassed dozens of wins and top finishes in women’s and co-ed circuits alike. She holds 32 individual national championships, 10 angler of the year titles and was inducted into the Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame. But her legacy transcends trophies. She was a mentor, a role model and a fierce advocate for the next generation of female anglers. Her success cracked open doors that had long been closed, and she walked through them with grace, tenacity and a rod in hand.
Born in Bainbridge, Ga., Pam discovered her love for fishing at an early age. That childhood passion turned into a lifelong pursuit, leading her to the top of a sport that was, for decades, dominated by men. She approached every weigh-in and fishery with the same unshakable confidence and quiet strength that inspired countless others to follow in her footsteps.
Her contributions to fishing were recognized not only through her competitive accolades, but also through her enduring work in education and outreach. Whether she was speaking at a youth fishing clinic, coaching a college team or offering advice to a young woman picking up a baitcaster for the first time, Pam Martin-Wells fished with purpose — and lived with impact.
Pam also served as the head coach of the Emmanuel College fishing team, where she became a beloved mentor and guiding force for countless student anglers. Her leadership extended far beyond the water — she nurtured young talent, instilled confidence and left a profound and lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to be coached by her. Under her guidance, the Emmanuel program flourished, and her legacy will live on in every student she inspired.
She is survived by her husband Steven, her family, a legion of fans and fellow competitors, and a lasting legacy as a true pioneer in outdoor sports.
As the sun sets on a remarkable life, the ripples Pam Martin-Wells created will continue to move through the sport — one cast, one trailblazer … and one inspired young angler at a time.