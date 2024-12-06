Pantone Color of the Year 2025: Mocha Mousse or Zoom Pumpkin?
As a long time creative marketing professional, I couldn’t help but see the news of Pantone’s 2025 color of the year, Mocha Mousse. But as an even longer time bass angler, I couldn’t help think I’ve seen that color before. Wait, is that Zoom Bait Company’s classic, pumpkin color (sans flake, of course)? It’s pretty close, anyway.
And, as we know from the scientific study of bass, it looks like the 2025 Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, falls right in their color vision wheelhouse, somewhere between red and green on the spectrum.
As reported on Pantone’s website, VP of the Pantone Color Institute, Laurie Pressman said “For Pantone Color of the Year 2025, we look to a mellow brown hue whose inherent richness and sensorial and comforting warmth extends further into our desire for comfort, and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others.”
“I bet they’d eat that,” responded bass anglers everywhere.
Of course, I’m just having a little fun with this, but it does give us bass anglers an opportunity to think about how bass perceive color and how it might affect our lure choices. I wrote an article recently about the undeniable effectiveness of the black and blue jig, but the scientific fact that bass very likely can’t see blue at all. I find that fascinating–a bit frustrating, but fascinating. For anyone else who’s interested, there is a good bit of scientific study out there, but my personal favorite source of information is the out-of-print book by Dr. Keith Jones, “Knowing Bass”. In this book he goes deep into the science of bass and clears up a lot of common misconceptions about how bass must experience the world. If you ever happen to find a copy, I strongly recommend buying it.
Will this Pantone announcement create a spike in pumpkin worm sales? Probably not. Will Zoom capitalize on the opportunity by releasing a repackaged Mocha Mousse/Black Flake version of their famous worms? Probably not. Did the folks at Pantone think some goofy bass guy would be comparing their color of the year to a rubber worm? Probably not.
