Rick Clunn and the Missing Bassmaster Magazine Issue: A Personal Connection with The Legend
A Bass Fishing Legend – Rick Clunn
What Gets a Bass Geek Excited?
Last week I was fortunate enough to have another brief encounter with one of my all-time favorite and most personally influential bass tournament anglers, the legend, Rick Clunn. I have been even more fortunate to have had several such encounters over the past decade or so. As a hardcore bass geek, even a brief and distant connection with Clunn is pretty exciting. I’m hoping my fellow bass geeks will agree that it’s worth reporting on. I know I’d want to hear this story from any of you.
Reliving Bass Fishing History with Clunn’s YouTube Series
Why Every Bass Geek Should Watch Back In Time
Clunn has been producing a series of YouTube videos he’s calling Back In Time. In them, he has been paging through the very earliest issues of Bassmaster magazine in chronological order, and using the articles and advertisements as a springboard to share stories about the early days of professional bass fishing through his very experienced eyes. I’ve been soaking it all up!
The Search for a Lost Bassmaster Issue
How a Rare 1972 Edition Became Part of Clunn’s Story
Several weeks back his wife, Melissa, put out a call on social media to find an early issue of the magazine that somehow wasn’t in Clunn’s personal collection. As it happens, the November/December 1972 issue of Bassmaster magazine IS in my collection (serious bass geek). And of course, I’d be glad to help.
My Personal Connection to the Bassmaster Story
For me, the fact that my personal copy of that magazine has now been a direct part of the massive library of fishing content Rick Clunn has created, is pretty dang cool.
When the magazine came back to me, I saw it as a little bit of an event and decided to document the occasion. This quick video will show you what happened.
Another Clunn Bass Fishing Connection
And since maybe that story in and of itself might not be enough for a full article, I thought I’d use it as an introduction to share another of my Clunn encounter stories. This one was quite a bit bigger. Following is a chapter from a book I wrote about 10 years ago.
Setting Up This Bass Fishing Story
And before I share this chapter, here’s a quick setup to give this context. The book is fictional, but the story is based on my personal experience as a weekend tournament angler. At some point in my life, I discovered Clunn’s unique approach to tournament angling, and so does the main character in my book. But while I was writing, I realized I had a question I couldn’t answer. Why did Clunn’s approach to tournament angling work so well, almost magically well, for more than a decade, and then seem to stop working?
It was a pretty difficult moment for me when I realized the only way to get a satisfactory and real answer to complete the book I had poured so much of myself into, was to ask the man himself, the legend, my idol. It took a couple months of back-and-forth through email and good ol’ traditional postal mail, but one evening, my phone rang with a number from an unknown caller—a caller from Ava, Missouri. I jumped to my feet, looked for someone to celebrate with, high-fived the air, then took a deep breath and tried to sound normal when I answered the phone.
So, while the actual conversation happened over the phone, the following chapter from my book, Personal Best: fishing and life, is the way it happened in my head. I just re-read this chapter after not having read it for several years. It still gives me chills.
Thank you Rick Clunn for everything. There are no limits!
"I sincerely enjoyed [this book]. I would recommended it as a good model and example that you can touch perfection in what you love to do as long as you do it in a correct and pure way."- -Rick Clunn
Ch 24 The Answer from Personal Best: fishing and life
I take a sip of water from the plastic, Holiday Inn branded cup and slide the curtain open. Across the highway, I spy a giant leaping bass logo. I can’t help but wonder if my boss, Greg, knew that I would literally be able to see the Gurnee Mills Bass Pro Shop from the window of my hotel room. The programming conference has been great, but it really has been tough to stay focused on work. It just so happens that this is the week of the store’s annual Spring Fishing Classic, complete with huge sales, manufacturers’ booths and demonstrations, and a star-studded lineup of fishing pros giving seminars.
I let the curtain fall shut, go to the desk and page through the sales flyer that came in my complementary newspaper yesterday morning. I’ve probably looked at it 50 times but I still can’t believe my eyes.
Seminar Schedule.
Saturday 10 am.
“Springtime Fishing with Square-Lipped Crankbaits”.
Presented by Bass Pro Shops very own Rick Clunn.
I know I will not oversleep, but I pull my iPhone from my pocket and set the alarm for 8 am. Suddenly, it occurs to me that Rick Clunn might be in this hotel at this very moment. Get a grip, William I laugh to myself. I’m not someone who gets starstruck or nervous about celebrities, but I am pretty anxious to see Clunn in person. I’m uneasy because I’ve realized that I need to take advantage of this opportunity to answer a few questions rattling around in the back of my mind. For as well as my training is going, I find myself haunted by my brother-in-law’s comments. If this mental conditioning works as well as Clunn says, why isn’t he dominating every tournament? I believe I’m on the right path. I believe Clunn’s ideas will help me take my performance to amazing new levels. But, why doesn’t he win every tournament? There must be something I’m missing.
I take another sip of water. I really hope I get the answer tomorrow. I really hope I can think of a way to ask Mr. Clunn without offending him. It’s difficult because I have so much respect for the man. I genuinely appreciate how open he has been about his beliefs. I know for a fact that I have already improved my life, but in moments of weakness I’m nagged by doubt.
I’ve been trying to visualize our meeting and imagine what I might say. Hey Rick! Remember how you used to be great at fishing? Every scenario ends with me getting punched in the mouth, and rightly so. Even though I’m apprehensive, I can hardly wait.
* * *
As I walk through the camping section, headed for the giant freshwater aquarium where the seminar will occur, I continue to rehearse the meeting in my head. I’ll wait until after he’s done speaking before I approach him. I’ve been to enough of these things to know that the pro always hangs around after his presentation to shake hands, sign autographs, and answer questions. I’ll try to wait until the crowd thins a bit so that...good gravy! It’s Clunn! As I turn the corner at the end of the aisle, I nearly crash into him.
We make eye contact, and he gives me a polite smile and nod. I try my best to return the gesture. I’m sure I must look like some star-struck goober, but I imagine he’s used to that reaction, especially in the aisles of a Bass Pro Shop. For some strange reason, I panic a little and keep walking past him. I’m not ready yet I tell myself. The plan is to talk to him after the seminar. I don’t know what to say... I stop walking. Alright, William, you know that you will not get a better opportunity than this. Talk to the man! I turn around and see that Clunn has stopped about half way down the aisle and appears to be studying the specs of a water purifier.
I take a deep breath and try to calm myself. As I approach, it strikes me that he’s not nearly as tall as I am. I guess I had pictured him as larger than life. He has a gray, weathered patina from years of exposure to the elements, but a bright spark about him. He carries himself with as much energy and vitality as a man half his age.
“Excuse me...Mr. Clunn,” I manage to start. He looks up from the display, puts on a half-smile, and nods politely, just as he had a minute earlier. I’m sensing an unusual mix of supreme confidence and awkward uncomfortableness. I quickly realize that his awkwardness is because of me, or more accurately, for me. He is in perfect control of himself, but approaching fans are always a wildcard.
“I’m a big fan,” I tell him. Ugh! C’mon William, you can do better than that!
“Thank you,” he replies calmly then waits for me to continue.
“I’ve been reading your Angler’s Quest books and I think they’re really great.” Okay, that’s a little better, but “really great” isn’t exactly the insightful kind of feedback I need to launch us into a meaningful conversation.
“Self awareness is a pretty great topic,” he says humbly, as if he neither deserves nor wants to accept praise for his work.
“Absolutely!” I declare perhaps a bit too enthusiastically. He smiles and I continue. “I've been fishing my whole life and competing in tournaments for all of my adult life, but about six months ago it occurred to me that there must be more.” He gives me a slow, single nod. Something about his expression changes. Now it seems as though he wants me to continue talking. “I began to research the psychology of high-performance sports and it led me to your Angler’s Quest book series. I've got to tell you, the information you've shared has changed my life.” I realize that what I just said to him could be perceived as crazy fan gushing, but I said it confidently, sincerely, and with a level head.
He nods in agreement and says, “We all have the power to do great and amazing things. So much of what humans are capable of is often misunderstood and almost always underutilized.”
A shiver of goosebumps runs up the back of my neck. Clunn's passion for this information is palpable. Suddenly, I realize that I’ve used my own power to put myself in this moment–to be standing in the aisles of Bass Pro Shop having a philosophical discussion with the Rick Clunn. More goosebumps. "So true," I agree. "Why do you suppose more anglers aren't studying these philosophies?”
He chuckles and shakes his head. “I really don't know.” Then he considers it for a moment. “Ego, perhaps? Maybe it has become human nature to be more self-centered than self-aware.”
I nod and smile. Suddenly, my stomach knots up because I realize it's time to ask the difficult question. “Mr. Clunn...with all due respect...” He raises one eyebrow suspiciously because we all know that phrase is never followed by anything good. “...and I have a ton of respect for your philosophies. I mean, I am absolutely convinced...” He smiles and shakes his head letting me know that I've established my level of adoration and I should get to my point. “Well...is it possible that people notice you haven’t been winning as much lately and assume all of the psychological stuff doesn’t really work?” There, I asked it. Now, I brace myself for my well-deserved punch in the mouth.
Clunn looks down and doesn’t say anything right away. He rubs the back of his neck, as if to relieve some tension while he contemplates his answer. “No...I don’t think that’s the issue. I mean, I had an amazing run starting in the mid-1970s lasting almost ten years. Even then, people were hesitant to embrace these ideas.”
“Good point,” I agree. I’m so glad he’s open to discussing this.
“There are two things I’d like to tell you about seeking perfection.” Clunn pauses to make sure he has my attention.
I cannot possibly be listening more intently I think to myself. I wish I was recording this! Alright, focus! Commit this to memory!
He continues. “You must first understand that to reach peak performance you must forget about reaching the peak. Perfection is in how you climb the mountain. Focusing on the top will not get you there. Instead, focus on using all of your senses to their fullest and being completely aware. Focus on the art of what you’re doing rather than the egocentric desire for honors, awards, money and fame. Push yourself beyond what you know your limitations to be. Then it happens...” He makes solid eye contact with me. “The impossible becomes possible and you find yourself standing on the peak.”
Coincidentally, someone tests a wind chime two aisles over in the home decor department. The haunting notes fill the air just as he finishes his sentence. Alright, that was kind of funny but don’t you dare smile, I threaten myself.
He continues with 100% conviction. “I can assure you that by living this philosophy it is
possible to find perfection.”
I nod. I want him to know I am listening but I don’t dare speak. He said there were two
things he would tell me and I don’t want to interrupt his train of thought.
He pauses to make sure I’ve had enough time to let his words soak in. He clears his throat and continues. “The journey is different for everyone. Be open to the idea that the view from the top may not be what you expected when you started your climb. I don’t mean that in a negative way. The truth is you may experience a paradigm shift, a revolution, a metamorphosis. Once you understand how to harness the power of mind, body and spirit working together, you may question how you want to use it.”
I nod but wait a moment to speak. When I’m sure he’s done, I realize I don’t know how to respond. I struggle and finally decide on, “Wow. Thank you.” I know that response isn’t exactly brilliant, but it’s sincere and I think he knows that.
“My pleasure,” he assures me. His eyes quickly scan the big store then settle on his
wristwatch. “I really could discuss these ideas all day, but right now I have to go sell some crankbaits.” He gives me a coy wink and motions in the direction of the audience gathering for his seminar.
“Oh, absolutely,” I respond. “Wow. It’s been a tremendous pleasure to meet you and I can’t thank you enough for sharing your wise words.”
With that, he places the water purifier back on the shelf, smiles and nods courteously, and heads toward the big aquarium. I watch him disappear into the growing crowd.
