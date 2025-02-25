Santee Cooper Bass Fishing Explodes: Multiple Record Catches at BFL Tournament
Can you imagine catching a five-bass tournament limit weighing 35 pounds, 3 ounces and it’s not necessarily the biggest story of the day!?
Santee Cooper Delivers Monster Catches at BFL Tournament
Saturday, February 22nd, was quite a day for at least a couple of the anglers of the Bass Fishing League (BFL) Tournament at Santee Cooper Lakes in South Carolina. The two-lake system, consisting of Marion to the north and Moultrie to the south, is well known as a place to catch a big bass. But this past Saturday was an exceptional day even by Santee Cooper standards.
Brent Riley’s 35-Pound Limit: One of the Biggest in BFL History
First, Cross, South Carolina angler Brent Riley brought an incredible 35 pound, 3 ounce, five-bass limit to the scales. That sets the mark as the 12th largest limit in BFL history—a history that includes thousands of tournaments over the past couple decades, everywhere across the country including historical mega-bass states California, Texas and Florida. A seven-plus pound average is remarkable anywhere, anytime.
And apparently, the rest of his story is that one of the five fish he weighed in was just 3-1/2 pounds. And Riley had a fifth giant fish hooked up that came off at boat side. He estimates if he had landed that fish it would have given him an extra 3-to-4 pounds, pushing his total into the 40 pound range.
Riley, a very experienced tournament angler, having competed in both the BFL All-American and the Bassmaster Classic, was a little surprised himself. “I just had one of those days,” Riley said. “The first spot, I caught an 8-pounder. Second spot, I caught an 8-pounder and I lost two good ones – one about 7 pounds. Third spot, I caught one about 8. And fourth spot I caught one about 8. I thought, ‘Wow, how good a day am I having here?’”
Riley shared, “I caught most of them on a Berkley Slobberknocker [vibrating jig]. They were in eelgrass more than anything. In the ditches, where it drops from 3 to 6, that grass seems to have survived, and it’s thicker there than anywhere else. I was just bumping the top of the grass.”
“I’m starting this year off with a bang,” Riley said.
Gary Pope’s 13-Pound Bass Ties BFL Record
But as mentioned earlier, Riley’s giant limit wasn’t the only big story that day. Unfortunately there aren’t a ton of details available, but Gary Pope of Georgetown, South Carolina, also had an extremely memorable day on Saturday. Pope caught a bass that weighed 13 pounds, 6 ounces, tying the record for largest bass ever weighed in MLF Bass Fishing League history—again, a long, long history including places like Sam Rayburn and Okeechobee. While stories of 10s aren’t uncommon at Santee Cooper, a bass well over 13, weighed on an official scale is a big deal.
Santee Cooper’s True Potential
Recently, I spent a couple hours on this water with rising star, Bassmaster Elite pro, Trey McKinney, working on a couple new articles like his 3 Favorite Pre-Spawn Baits. It was his first time ever on Santee Cooper and in short order he opened my eyes as to what’s possible on this lake. The following day he texted me video evidence of a 30-plus pound bag he had assembled—in his second day ever on this water. I think it’s fair to say there are lots of big fish living here.
Santee Cooper is One of the Best Bass Lakes in America
As for Santee Cooper, this fishery hasn’t been featured year-after-year in Bassmaster’s Annual Top 100 Bass Lakes list for nothing. And spring is always the time the lake really shines. If you’re looking for your bass-of-a-lifetime (and who isn’t?), consider a trip to this legendary lake.