The Starting Spot: September Bass Fishing Hacks, Follow Your Bass Dreams, and How is Rapala Pronounced?
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-It’s the time of year when bass fishing is changing. But the good news is it can be really good fishing. Here’s an article packed full of tips to keep you on the best bite.
-I’ve been a fan of BPT Tour pro Mark Daniels, Jr. since I first saw him on a YouTube series FLW did back in 2015—Circuit Breaker. He’s got a very positive, likable energy about him and his passion for bass fishing is contagious. This is a recent video where he shares his background, his philosophies and some more of that passion.
-Here’s a quick story that’s good for a shot of nostalgia along with an answer to the decades old debate over the proper way to pronounce Rapala.
September Bass Fishing Hacks – Catch ’Em Fast with Fall Lures
by Tyler Brinks
According to an article on BassResource.com: It's already September, and summer is slowly fading, and fall is just about here. It may not feel like it depending on where you live, but things are slowly changing, including for the bass swimming in your favorite fisheries. Early fall is a month of change, which can sometimes make bass fishing a little challenging, but there can also be some excellent bass fishing action this month with the right approach.
One theme for September is to fish fast and cover water…MORE.
MARK DANIELS JR.: “If you’re doing something you love, you can’t replace that – it’s priceless”
by Bass Pro Tour
From a video on MajorLeagueFishing.com: Sometimes life has a way of pushing you in a direction that you didn’t plan for. Sometimes, though, you have to take life by the horns and make it go the direction you choose. Team Toyota pro Mark Daniels Jr. knows a little about both paths.
As a fishing-mad teenager growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, Daniels took his first step down the road of being a professional bass angler when a fire in his childhood home roundabout delivered him his first boat. Just a few years later, Daniels and his wife Taneisha packed up their young family (and dog!) and moved across the country to live with her grandmother in Alabama – taking a chance so Mark could pursue his dream of fishing as a full-time pro…MORE.
A trip to Michigan led to a love for Rapala’s products
by Jack Wollitz
In a story on TribToday.com: The family vacationed every summer in the same town, Indian River, between Burt and Mullet lakes, and every summer the young angler visited the store to admire the fishing lures. He lacked the pocket money to buy the beautiful balsa wood baits hand-crafted in Finland and longed for the day when he could own as many of them as his tackle box might hold.
That boy was me and my visits to the northland sporting goods store were among the experiences that shaped my interest in the wonderful world of fishing…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!