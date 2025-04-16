Serious Boating Accident on Lewis Smith Lake During Tackle Warehouse Invitational Bass Tournament
A serious boating accident occurred this morning at Day 2 of the Tackle Warehouse Invitational on Lewis Smith lake in Alabama. There are minimal details at this time and speculation would be a mistake at this point. We will report actual details only after they are officially confirmed. Following is what we know at this time.
According to the local ABC 33/40 News affiliate:
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) - First responders are on the scene of a multi-boat crash with injuries on Smith Lake, according to the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
The EMA is among the agencies responding to the Miller Bottom area.
The Cullman County Coroner says one person died at the scene.
Major League Fishing has issued the following press release:
Major League Fishing Statement Regarding Boating Accident on Lewis Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (April 16, 2025) – Major League Fishing (MLF) confirms that a serious boating accident occurred this morning on Lewis Smith Lake during Day 2 of the Tackle Warehouse Invitational. The incident involved one of the event’s competing anglers, Flint Davis of Leesburg, Georgia.
Emergency personnel and local authorities responded immediately and remain on scene managing the situation.
Out of respect for those involved, and to ensure the accuracy of all information, no further details will be released at this time. MLF is working closely with law enforcement and emergency officials.
Additional updates will be provided as they are confirmed by the appropriate authorities.