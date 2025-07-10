The Starting Spot: 2026 BPT Schedule, Feeding Trout to FL Bass, and No Place for Hate in Bass Fishing
In today’s 7-10–25 edition of The Starting Spot:
-The 2026 BPT Schedule was just announced with some pretty exciting picks. Guntersville and Hartwell both in the winter and O.H. Ivie in March. Interesting!
-Florida Fish and Wildlife is hoping to increase overall bass size by stocking rainbow trout. It seems to work in California.
-James Hall is right! It’s way past time to put all the negativity behind us, and get back to loving what’s great about bass fishing.
MLF announces 2026 Bass Pro Tour Schedule
By MLF • Bass Pro Tour
According to an article on MajorLeagueFishing.com: Major League Fishing announced today the 2026 Bass Pro Tour schedule, ushering in a new chapter for the sport’s premier professional bass fishing circuit. Featuring a roster of 51 pros, the 2026 season will spotlight some of the country’s most diverse fisheries and record-setting payouts as the field competes for Fishing Clash Angler of the Year honors and qualification into REDCREST 2027 and the MLF Heavy Hitters all-star event…MORE.
How to Turn Missouri Rainbows Into Trophy Florida Bass
by Sid Dobrin
According to an article on FloridaSportsman.com: Pre-dawn in January, and it’s cold and dark. I’m standing waist-deep in shorts in 53-degree lake water, uncontrollably shivering like an electrified tuning fork, as about 3,500 pounds of live rainbow trout are being dumped into the water around me.
This is Florida? Sure is!
The rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) have been hauled to Kingsley Lake in north central Florida from a hatchery in Missouri. The trout are part of an ongoing experiment by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to increase trophy-size bass in Florida lakes…MORE.
No more negativity
by James Hall
Per an article on Bassmaster.com: People can be jerks — especially when they have a keyboard in front of them, a social media account and a lack of both information and decency. There are countless examples of trolls, bullies and liars who spout negativity in the name of righteousness.
Pick a topic. Politics, fishing, pickleball. Someone out there wants you to believe they have something meaningful to say. But what they really want are clicks and likes and for you to “hit that subscribe button.” The truth doesn’t matter. The sport doesn’t matter. Just the views. Allow me to offer a recent example…MORE.