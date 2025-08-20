The Starting Spot: 2026 Pro Circuit New Rules, Dock Fishing Tips, and What’s In Your Fall Tackle Box?
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-The return of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit in 2026 will come with higher payouts, reduced entry fees and a path to REDCREST qualification, but it feels like they’re burying the lead in that very long headline. They are going to limit forward-facing sonar use to just three hours per day.
-Jason Christie has proven himself again and again as a master dock bass fisherman. In this Wired2Fish video, he shares a lot of great tips.
-Signing up for the On the Water Bass Fall Brawl includes a tackle box loaded with proven fall bass baits. This article gives you some great pointers for using this fall lure line up, whether or not you compete in the tournament.
MLF announces Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit returns in 2026 with elevated payouts, championship berths, pathway to REDCREST
by MLF
In a story on MajorLeagueFishing.com: Major League Fishing announced today details for the return of one of the sport’s most prestigious series – the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit – with an upgraded program designed to deliver bigger payouts, more advancement opportunities, and a platform worthy of the sport’s best pros all with reduced entry fees.
Formerly the Tackle Warehouse Invitationals, the Pro Circuit name returns in 2026 to reflect the elevated status of the league as the qualifying route to the Bass Pro Tour.…MORE.
How to Fish Docks for BIG Bass
by Jason Christie
From a video on the Wired2Fish YouTube channel: Boat docks offer some of the most consistent bass-fishing opportunities year-round. In this video, Jason Christie shares detailed strategies for targeting both shallow and deep docks more effectively, based on years of on-the-water experience.
Christie explains why boat docks are natural ambush points for bass. With shade, structure, and protection from predators, docks create an ideal habitat. He emphasizes that anglers don't need to cover every inch of a dock—some fish remain untouched due to casting limitations or lack of pressure…MORE.
The Bass Box Playbook
by Robbie Tartaglia
According to a story on OnTheWater.com: Did you sign up for the On The Water Bass “Fall Brawl” yet? It’s sure to add some extra excitement to what is already the best season of the year for bass fishing. When you sign up for the tournament, you will receive a bass fishing box full of awesome baits and lures to help you catch some serious success this fall. Here are the lures included in each Fall Brawl Bass Box, along with a little bit about how to fish them in the autumn months to catch some hardy northeast bass.
Fall bass fishing offers a unique blend of beauty and excitement. As water temperatures cool and daylight hours dwindle, largemouth and smallmouth bass feed recklessly in preparation for winter, which creates prime conditions for anglers. Brilliant autumn foliage frames lakes and rivers, while crisp air and quieter waters enhance the experience. The seasonal shift often concentrates bass in predictable locations, rewarding strategic casting and lure selection. From topwater strikes on glassy mornings to deep jigging in rocky, wind-blown coves, fall can present both challenging conditions and abundant, aggressive fish. It’s no wonder anglers consider autumn the most rewarding time of year to target bass in the Northeast.…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!