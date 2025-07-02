The Starting Spot: The Truth About Being a Pro, Wood or Plastic Crankbaits, and McKinney In the Mix for AOY

Fishing

The Starting Spot Daily Bass Fishing Headlines are the perfect way to start your day with some of the top bass fishing articles on the internet. It’s the quick, informative, how, where, and who you need to know. So, rub the sleep from your eyes, pour that first cup of the day, and head to your Starting Spot.

In today’s 7-2–25 edition of The Starting Spot:

-The Day before the recent BPT Event on the Potomac, real pros met with real local fans to discuss the realities of being a professional bass angler. Hint: It’s not always easy.

-Crankbaits can be a viable choice in lots of situations, but do you know when to choose wood models over plastic models? And vice versa?

-After an oh-so-close run at Angler of the Year in his rookie 2024 season, Trey McKinney is making an undeniable charge at the AOY title again as the 2025 Bassmaster Elite season heads into the final stretch.

Bass Pro Tour pros talk dollars, dreams, dedication at Charles County Library Event

By Bass Pro Tour

According to reporting on MajorLeagueFishing.com: On Wednesday, before the world’s best bass anglers hit the Potomac River for Zenni Stage 6 Presented by Athletic Brewing, four Major League Fishing pros took time out of their schedules to meet with local fans and discuss a topic not often covered in the fishing world – money.

Hosted in partnership with the Jamaur Law Foundation, an organization dedicated to educating students and their parents on financial literacy, the event took place Wednesday afternoon at the Charles County Public Library–Waldorf West Branch, and brought together a small but enthusiastic crowd for an engaging hour-long discussion on financial literacy and the realities of chasing professional fishing dreams…MORE.

When to Choose Wood or Plastic Crankbaits

by Nick Petrou

Per an article on Wired2Fish.com: Crankbaits — those year-round fish-catchers — can be classified into two major categories based on the material they are constructed from: wood or plastic. Both have their time and place, and choosing wisely can mean a few extra fish in the boat; choose poorly, and you could get skunked completely. Here’s how you crack the crankbait puzzle…MORE.

McKinney rebounds for another shot at AOY

by Mike Suchan

Per an article on Bassmaster.com: In his second year on the Elites, Trey McKinney is showing his first was no fluke.

The 20-year-old from Carbondale, Ill., is once again in the mix for the Progressive Bassmaster Angler of the Year title.

“We’re trying to be,” said McKinney, who stands third, 12 points behind leader Jay Przekurat and nine back of last year’s winner Chris Johnston.

With two events left in the season, McKinney said he expects a battle royale for the trophy and $100,000 prize, perhaps even going down to the final weigh-in…MORE.

