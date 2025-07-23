The Starting Spot: Tight Bass Pro Tour Race, Top Baits for Smallmouth, and the Power of the Ned Rig
In today’s 7-23–25 edition of The Starting Spot:
-As the Tackle Warehouse Invitational series winds down, the anglers aiming to qualify for next year’s BPT series are stacked up. Currently only 6 points separate 3rd place from 8th place.
-Here’s some great advice from some of the best bass anglers in the country on exactly which baits are best for big smallmouth bass.
-If the Lindner’s say so, it’s hard to argue. This article gives a full breakdown on when, where and how to fish the super popular Ned Rig.
Bass Pro Tour qualification race extremely tight as Invitationals season winds down
by Jodie White
Per an article on MajorLeagueFishing.com: You’d think after five very diverse events, the anglers at the top of the Tackle Warehouse Invitationals standings would be spread out a little bit. In the lead for Fishing Clash Angler of the Year, Banks Shaw has opened a big gap on the field and Dustin Smith is 15 points ahead of third. But that’s where the separation ends – from Mitchell Robinson in third to Colby Miller in eighth, a mere six points separate the anglers.
The problem is, as you scroll through the top eight pros, with a sure chance of at least a couple unsuccessful bids, it’s hard to find anyone who isn’t suited for the St. Lawrence. So, the sprint to the finish is likely to be intense, and there’s a real chance that multiple Bass Pro Tour bids will be on the line on Day 3 as the Top 25 weigh at the St. Lawrence…MORE.
Focus on Bronzebacks: Top Baits for Big Smallmouth
by Nick Petrou
According to a story on Wired2Fish.com: Whether it’s a crystal-clear glacial lake, a swift-moving river, one of the great lakes, or a desert reservoir, there is one species likely swimming in all of them — giant smallmouth. Otherwise known as “bronze backs,” smallmouth bass inhabit a large portion of our country’s waterways, and in most places, grow to substantial sizes. I think everyone has dreams of landing an oversized smallmouth. In many places around the country, it’s extremely possible.
But what works best to catch really big smallmouth? There are thousands of baits on the market today that are geared toward bass, but it can be hard to choose the right one for the job. Here are a few of the top baits to catch big smallmouth handpicked by some of the best smallmouth fishermen in the country. These anglers have spent countless hours chasing these brown beasts on some of the most coveted smallmouth waters in the nation…MORE.
The Power of the Ned Rig: A Simple and Effective Way to Catch Bass
by Angling Edge
Per an article on AnglingEdge.com: Over the past decade, finesse fishing has undergone a major resurgence, driven in part by advancements in gear and techniques suited for pressured or clear water bass. Among these methods—drop shotting, shaky head fishing, and wacky rigs—one has risen to the forefront for its unmatched effectiveness and ease of use: the Ned rig.
Originally developed by Midwestern sportswriter Ned Kehde, the Ned rig consists of a small, buoyant stick worm threaded onto a lightweight jig head. At first glance, it doesn’t look like much—but in the world of bass fishing, looks can be deceiving. This unassuming bait has proven to be a game-changer for catching smallmouth, largemouth, and spotted bass across North America…MORE.