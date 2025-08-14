The Starting Spot: Bassmaster AOY Race, Mercer and McKinney, and Pro Froggin’ Tips
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-The Bassmaster Elite series looks like it’s set to provide a pretty exciting conclusion. After the results at Lake St Clair, with just one tournament on the Mississippi River at LaCrosse, Wisconsin remaining, McKinney and Johnston are tied for points in the 2025 Angler of the Year race, with Fujita and Przekurat within striking distance. Buckle up!
-It’s no secret that I’ve been very impressed with Dave Mercer’s podcast and the great quality of the conversations he facilitates. In this episode he talks with 20-year old bass fishing phenom, Trey McKinney. Great stuff!
-Wired2Fish teamed up with veteran bass pro Mike McClelland for a super informative video and article sharing McClelland’s best frogging tips. And right now is frogging prime time.
AOY Race: How it unfolded at St. Clair
by Mike Suchan
In a photo gallery story on Bassmaster.com: The 2025 Yokohama Tire Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair was the eighth stop of the Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series season. The Progressive Bassmaster Angler of the Year race was already close, and it tightened after the tournament’s conclusion.
Wisconsin pro Jay Przekurat has been in the driver’s seat for the majority of the year, leading the standings for the past four events before St. Clair.
However, after Przekurat finished 50th at the 2025 Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller, his 42-point lead evaporated. That finish left the door open for Chris Johnston and Trey McKinney…MORE.
Trey McKinney - Silencing The Haters on MERCER-225
by Dave Mercer
From the Mercer podcast on Dave Mercer’s YouTube channel: Twenty year old angling phenom, Trey McKinney just won his second Elite Series title in as many years. He is the reigning rookie of the year, he has ten top 10s, finished second at the Bassmaster Classic and is currently in a two-way tie for Angler of the Year. McKinney is one of the most scrutinized and polarizing pros on the water. He does nothing without eyeballs on him. The question is just how much does he have to win to Silence the haters? …MORE.
McClelland’s BEST TIPS for Froggin’
by Nick Dumke
According to a story and video on Wired2Fish.com: Topwater frog fishing remains one of the most effective and exciting ways to target bass in shallow, vegetation-rich areas. Mike McClelland shares how topwater frogs allow you to reach fish where other lures fail—through matted grass, under docks, or across submerged vegetation. These baits are built for the thick stuff and still produce heart-pounding strikes.…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!