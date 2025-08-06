The Starting Spot: Ready for Northern Bass, a 16.5 Arizona Largemouth, and the Greatest Fishing Story Ever Told
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-Basmaster Elite pro Keith Combs talks about the tackle he’s packed for the final two events of the season. But more than that he shares his thoughts and strategies as he rolls out of Texas headed north.
-It’s every weekend bass tournament anglers dream. Steve Jenkins caught a possible Arizona state record—16.57 pounds—during the Weekend Warrior Bass Series tournament on Roosevelt Lake.
-Steve Quinn is a legend and a literal hall of famer in the world of fishing media. This podcast shares a great, wide ranging conversation between Quinn and host, Thomas Allen. Great stuff!
Packing to close out the season up north
by Keith Combs
In a story on Bassmaster.com: With a big gap between Lake Tenkiller and our final two Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series tournaments, I had plenty of time to pack up my truck and boat. That’s good, because at this point it feels like I’m taking just about every bit of tackle I own – there’s a lot riding on how these two events play out.
Of course, Lake St. Clair will be pretty straightforward. I fully expect forward-facing sonar (FFS) will be the dominant deal. That means drop shots and minnow baits, maybe some dice like the new Strike King Tumbleweed.
The Upper Mississippi, though, is just about wide open on how it could be won. Over the years, we’ve seen winners up there use frogs and flipping sticks and swimbaits and Biffle Bugs. Now, with the rise of FFS, you can expect people to chase open-water roamers too, which further expands the possibilities.
While packing for each tournament was quite different, there’s one thing that binds the two…MORE.
Possible Record-Breaking 16.57-Pound Largemouth Bass Stuns Field at Arizona Tournament
by Joe Albanese
In a story on Wired2Fish.com: Anglers at the Weekend Warrior Bass Series (WWBS) Southwest Summer Slam on August 2, presented by Across The Board Woodworking, witnessed a catch that may go down in Arizona fishing history. During the early morning weigh-in at Roosevelt Lake, Steve Jenkins shocked the field — and possibly the state record books — with a jaw-dropping 16.57-pound largemouth bass.
The massive bass was landed during the 38-team tournament and weighed live at the Windy Hill area before being carefully released back into the lake…MORE.
The Greatest Fishing Story Ever Told, Part 9 with Steve Quinn
by Thomas Allen
According to a podcast on In-Fisherman.com: Timeless contributor and personality, and former editor at In-Fisherman Steve Quinn has long been known as a bass scientist. He grew up in New York City, yet discovered bass fishing at an early age and built a passion for writing and fishing from there. His story is inspiring and entertaining proving that you can develop a love for fishing no matter what. Plus, the science is nothing short of intriguing. Steve is an incredible man with a great story. Enjoy this segment of In-Fisherman Storyline as we continue to dig into the stories that made In-Fisherman from the beginning…MORE.
