The Starting Spot: The Best Bass Angler Ever, ABA Lawsuit, and Feider and Cox Q&A
Closing In On The King
by Joe Balog
Per a piece by Joe Balog on bassfan.com: In 2005, ESPN held a celebratory discussion to determine the best bass fisherman of all time. The Greatest Angler Debate, as it was called, included several industry experts and noted press observers who were somehow determined to be experts on the subject. The usual names were thrown in the mix; Roland Martin, Bill Dance and the likes, added to tournament dominators of the era and a few television celebrities. Though the concept was noticeably biased, the results could be considered accurate, as Rick Clunn was determined the winner. It’s awful hard to argue with Clunn’s record, then or now.…FULL STORY HERE.
My take: I had this exact thought a couple days ago while considering Jacob Wheeler’s ninth Bass Pro Tour (BPT) victory. He doesn’t get the crown yet, but you sure can’t leave him out of the G.O.A.T. conversation. All signs point to this guy going down as one of the best ever. The very best? Only time will tell but it gets easier to imagine every time he sets the hook.
Alabama fishing group awarded bad checks to tournament winners, lawsuit alleges
by Heather Gann
Per an article by Heather Gann on al.com News: An attorney has named Athens company American Bass Anglers in two separate legal complaints on behalf of fishermen who claim they are still waiting on payments from a tournament that happened over a month ago…FULL STORY HERE.
My take: I hesitated to report on this story until there was more actual evidence. Unfortunately, it appears to be a real case. I’ll still say allegedly at this point, but allegedly the Alabama-based American Bass Anglers tournament organization has been bouncing checks to the winners of recent tournaments. The attorney involved in the case says the amount of money owed to anglers has reached more than $100,000. As someone who has participated in a lot of bass tournaments over the years, this is really disheartening.
Feider And Cox: Bologna Sandwiches And Minimal FFS at Tenkiller
by Bass Resource
Per an interview on bass resource.com: Vexus pros Seth Feider and John Cox call Minnesota and Florida home. But both love the shallow water fishing in Oklahoma, especially this week with the high-water flooding lots of shoreline habitat at the Bassmaster Elite Series event on Lake Tenkiller. Oh, and the BBQ and bologna sandwiches are pretty good too.
We caught up with the two highly accomplished, down-to-earth pros, for a fast Q & A, on the eve of competition…FULL STORY HERE.
My take: This is just a fun little, quick interview, digging into the thoughts of a couple one-of-a-kind, fan-favorite, pro bass anglers, Seth Feeder and John Cox.