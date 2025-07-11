The Starting Spot: Talking a Good Game, the Yamamoto Fuzzy Nut, and a New Premium SEVIIN Casting Reel
In today’s 7-11–25 edition of The Starting Spot:
-Sure the best bass pros can catch fish, but the best-of-the-best can tell you about it.
-New from legendary bass bait manufacturer, Yamamoto, their take on the dice craze, the Fuzzy Nut.
-Premium performance, competitive pricing, and extra good looks, SEVIIN introduces their new GX Series casting reels.
Talking a Good Game
by Pete Robbins
From an article on Baits.com/Inside-Line: I have had a fair amount of opportunity to work with Jacob Wheeler lately. In recent years that hasn’t necessarily been the case because he fishes/dominates BPT while most of my work is for BASS. I have to say that it’s been a great pleasure to work with him not only because there’s a lot to learn about how he achieves so much on the water, but also because he makes my job so straightforward – easy to get on the phone, just the right amount of words in his answers, solid explanations for everything he does, always with an offer to follow up if needed.
I’m sure in the 20-plus years that I’ve been working as a fishing writer I’ve interviewed no fewer than 300 professional and semi-professional anglers. Hell, for all I know the number could be closer to a thousand. I’d put Wheeler in the top ten, joining KVD, Mike Iaconelli and Brandon Palaniuk – two Hall of Famers and one who someday will join them in a blue jacket. All three were great from the jump and just got better with age and experience…MORE.
Yamamoto Fuzzy Nut Debuts
by FTR Industry Wire
According to an article on FishingTackleRetailer.com: The 1.5″ Fuzzy Nut is a dice-style bait that lives up to its Fuzzy name with threaded skirt material, providing a subtle secondary action that drives bass crazy.
“Most dice-style baits are cube-shaped,” explains Yamamoto pro Cody Meyer. “The Fuzzy Nut is actually a bit longer, so it looks more natural and provides numerous rigging options…MORE.
ICAST 2025: An Aluminum Dream
by The Fishing Wire
Per coverage on TheFishingWire.com: When it comes to casting reels, bass and multispecies freshwater anglers prioritize castability, adjustability, smooth operation, comfort, and steadfast reliability. Two years into SEVIIN Reels’ launch, the St. Croix-owned and operated reel brand has delivered anglers all of this – plus exceptional value – in its highly successful GF and GS casting reels. The reviews from anglers are in… and they speak volumes.
“For 2026, SEVIIN’s elite-level GX Series is complete with six all-new GX Series Casting reels,” says SEVIIN Product Manager, Robert Woods. “These new aluminum GX casting reels join our premium GX Series spinning reels to give premium-performance anglers the no-compromises reels they want at a competitively favorable price.”…MORE.