The Starting Spot: Catch Bass in the Wind, Invasive Bass Threaten NC, and Hotspots for Monster Bass
In case you didn’t know, these Starting Spot Daily Bass Fishing Headlines are the perfect way to start your day with some of the top bass fishing articles on the internet. As always, these go great with a hot cup of coffee.
Tricks To Catch Bass In The Wind!
by Tactical Bassin’ (YouTube)
Per a video from Tactical Bassin' on YouTube: Fishing in the wind doesn’t have to be tough. Jump in Matt’s Skeeter, and learn the tricks to using wind to your advantage. Watch as he breaks down a brand new lake in the middle of a wind storm. Not only does he use the wind, he puts together a great limit of fish. Exploring a new lake is rarely an easy task. Throw wind into the mix, and it can be downright tough. Matt had to pull all the stops today, but in the end he catches a BIG ONE! The fishery he’s on today has a lot of shallow vegetation so Matt used a combination of swim jig, underspin, and frogs to get key bites throughout the day.…FULL STORY HERE.
My take: Relentless wind has been a part of every bass fishing outing I’ve had this year—way more than most years. In an effort to make the most of that unfortunate fact, I found this advice from Matt Allen to be a huge help.
Invasive Alabama bass threaten native fish and tournaments across North Carolina
by WPTF
According to reporting on WPTF.com: A fast-spreading invasive fish is raising alarms across North Carolina—and wildlife officials say it’s already threatening some of the state’s most popular game fish. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is warning anglers to be on the lookout for Alabama bass, an aggressive species now turning up in waters far beyond where it was first spotted…FULL STORY HERE.
My take: The Alabama bass is not native to North Carolina, but often outcompetes and replaces largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass populations. They are often misidentified as spotted bass, but the Alabama bass is a different species and is often considerably smaller than the other bass species on average. So, the whole composition of the bass population in a lake can change and become much smaller. No bass anglers want that.
The Next Big Largemouth Bass Hotspots
by Oliver Ngy -Wired2Fish
Per an article on Wired2Fish.com: Big Bass Dreams — that’s what got my full-time fishing career started. I carved out a niche in the already saturated bass-fishing culture, allowing me to stand out from the crowd. This approach developed organically, since I am always focused on targeting the largest fish in any fishery. This mentality was shaped and reinforced by local influences during my youth, because I grew up fishing around some of the largest bass in the world.B…FULL STORY HERE.
My take: It’s always fun to speculate about where the biggest largemouth bass live. As anglers we all love to daydream about where the next world record bass will be caught?