The Starting Spot: Eagle Claw Turns 100, BassBlaster Tournaments, and New Must-Have Rapala Crankbait
In case you didn’t know, The Starting Spot is the perfect place to kick off your day with a specially curated selection of Daily Bass Fishing Headlines from all corners of the internet. So, pour that first cup of coffee and head to The Starting Spot.
Eagle Claw: 100 Years of American Craftsmanship
by EagleClaw.com
Per a press release at EagleClaw.com: More than a century ago, Andrew D. McGill set out to create a better fly. The immediate success of the Wiltless Wing Fly established an innovative approach that soon led to the creation of the Eagle Claw fishhook, a breakthrough that forever changed fishing and launched Eagle Claw as a leader in innovation, quality, and performance.
A century later, much has changed, but one thing remains the same: Eagle Claw’s commitment to American manufacturing, its customers, and the people behind the brand. That dedication is stronger than ever, delivering premium, performance-driven tackle anglers can count on.
My take: Reaching the 100-year mark is a big deal for any company, but for an American-based fishing tackle manufacturer it’s huge. Plus, Eagle Claw doesn’t get nearly as much credit as it deserves for having about the coolest name possible for a fish hook company. Happy Birthday, Eagle Claw!
Some Deets On the Inaugural BB Ditch Melon Derby
by Jay Kumar at the Bass Blaster
As reported by Jay Kumar at the Bass Blaster: So I got to thinking – how can we do an "online"/virtual tourney to make it as fun as possible for you, aka regular fishermen? Didn't have any rocket science insight but the bottom line is:
-Very low cost to enter ($20 – plus another $20 if you want to enter the Sidepot)
-Chances to win stuff (even if you don't win = random prizes)
-A no-FFS wrinkle
So everyone around the country (and Canada) can play, we're using the very easy to use, solid and stable FishDonkey app which has a great track record. It is catch/photo/release with an easy to follow procedure: Thousands of fishermen have used the app with no issues.
My take: Very cool! I’m sure the Bass Blaster has a strong community of anglers who’d love a little, low-stakes, low-barrier bass tournament. And these online format tournaments finally seem to be picking up some momentum. It could be that some version of this format is the next big wave of weekend bass fishing competition. My June is already booked pretty solid, but maybe I’ll look at sliding into that July event. Register by downloading the FishDonkey app to your phone, then searching for "The BassBlaster Ditch Melon Derby" in the app. Maybe I’ll see you on there.
Another Balsa-Wood Sensation from Ott DeFoe’s Garage: Introducing the New OG Big Rocco 6
by Rapala.com
From a story on Rapala.com: When the bass are shallow and when the shoreline is thick with rocks, timber and other debris that bass just love, the answer to “What should I throw?” is the new OG Big Rocco® 6.
“The fact is fish go shallow. Having a bait that allows you to effectively fish heavy cover all year long is how tournaments get won. That’s what the OG Big Rocco 6 is all about,” said Rapala® pro and professional bass pro Ott DeFoe.
My take: I’m pretty excited to get my hands on some of these. I have a ton of personal experience and success with every other crankbait they’ve released in this OG Ott DeFoe series over the past 5 or 6 years. The actions are all great, the build quality is way above its price point, and the bass seem to love them. In fact, I just paused typing this for a minute while I went and ordered a couple.