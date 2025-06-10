The Starting Spot: Ebare Unloads, Bass Memories, and Bernie Schultz Remembers
Dakota Ebare "Fish The Way You Want To Fish" on MERCER-215
by Dave Mercer Podcast
Per reporting on the Dave mercer Podcast: Dakota Ebare is a Bassmaster Elite Series rookie but he is no rookie. He is a former bullfighter that has 2 MLF wins and over a million dollars in earnings. He decided to risk it all and fish the Opens in a quest to qualify for the Bassmaster Elites and chase his Classic dream. This week Dakota joins the podcast for a very real and raw conversation about the state of the industry, chasing his dream, fishing the way you want and so much more…FULL STORY HERE.
My take: Once again, Dave Mercer has hosted one of the most insightful discussions in the bass fishing industry. It seems like all we ever hear or read about forward-facing sonar and the bass industry in general is the bad stuff-the end of our sport stuff. Well, maybe there are a couple reasons for that; first, the whole squeaky wheel thing—maybe we hear them because they’re the loudest; and second, maybe the negative is what’s reported on because it gets more clicks than good news. Dakota Ebare gets a lot off his chest in a very compelling, level-headed way . Definitely worth a listen.
Do Bass Have A Memory, and Can They Learn?
by Brent Frazee -Wired2Fish
Per an article on Wired2Fish.com: How many times have you seen a lure burst onto the scene and become wildly popular for a while — everybody’s throwing it; everybody’s catching bass on it — then, mysteriously, the bite slows down and that bait becomes yesterday’s news?
Well, it’s no coincidence. Fisheries biologists and professional anglers alike are convinced that bass have the ability to learn. When they’ve had a negative experience with a bait they’ve seen too often, they are going to remember. Exactly how long they remember is up for debate...FULL STORY HERE.
My take: I always enjoy an article that helps clarify something I’ve wondered about for a long time. In this case, it’s a topic that anglers have speculated about, but it’s nice to read some definitive answers based on real research.
The Bassmaster Elite Series: 20 Years and Counting
by Bernie Schultz -Bassmaster
Per an article on Bassmaster.com: I’ve been competing in the Bassmaster Elite Series since its inception in 2006. Before that, I participated in the Top 100s, Top 150s and B.A.S.S. Invitationals (now referred to as the Opens). Through that time, I’ve witnessed many changes in the sport — some good, some not so good. But through it all, one thing has remained consistent: B.A.S.S. offers the premier platform for competitive fishing…FULL STORY HERE.
My take: This is a heartfelt trip down memory lane with an angler who has seen it all, Bernie Schultz. His humble, thoughtful, perspective of the sport is worth reading. While he may not be the flashiest player, he has been a rock solid contributor to the sport in more ways than most fans realize.