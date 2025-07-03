The Starting Spot: Call Me Florida Bass, Top July Bass Baits, and Trying to Make Sense of Our Lure Choices
In today’s 7-3–25 edition of The Starting Spot:
-It’s the same fish we’ve loved all this time, but now it has an official new name—Florida Bass.
-When the Tactical Bassin’ guys are willing to share exactly which bass lures they’re fishing with in July, it’s worth listening.
-Using science to validate, negate, or at least help explain why our lure choices are good, bad or inconsiquential. Not strictly a bass article, but includes some interesting thoughts that definitely apply to bass.
‘Florida’ bass — Micropterus salmoides
By David A. Brown
According an article on Bassmaster.com: Don’t be confused. They may have a bold new name, but they still have the same great game.
A decade after Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. (July 17, 1955), he started work on a Florida theme park complex he called Disney World. When Disney passed four years before the Florida project’s grand opening on Oct. 1, 1971, his brother Roy oversaw the completion and changed the name to Walt Disney World.
Why? Because the man behind the magic was something special.
Similarly, 2024 saw the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announce a renaming of its own. Officially recognizing what anglers nationwide have long believed, the FWC has officially replaced the colloquially used “Florida-strain largemouth” with “Florida bass.”…MORE.
Top 5 Baits For July Bass Fishing!
by Tactical Bassin’
Per a video on the Tactical Bassin’ YouTube channel: Here are the top 5 baits we trust to catch bass in July. We're entering the HOTTEST month of the year and the fishing is getting good. Get ready to catch some bass. You can fish these baits with confidence whether you're walking the shore of a pond, or fishing a reservoir from a bass boat. With rising temperatures, bass' metabolisms are at an all time high. They're aggressively feeding on a variety of prey species, and we use a handful of baits to perfectly mimic them. From crawfish, to bluegill, to shad, we've got great baits selected so you can spend this month fishing with confidence…MORE.
When What Anglers Know Isn't Exactly So
By Doug Stange, Editor in Chief
Per an article on In-Fisherman.com: Bits and Pieces, an In-Fisherman column that began almost five decades ago, continues to this day in the same way as it was originally envisioned—to connect scientific dots to common fishing situations to enlighten anglers and help them catch more fish. Along the way we enlisted astute fishery scientists who love to fish as much as they love the science associated with fishing and fish management to write the column—and much of the magazine for that matter.
One continuing curiosity has been how counterintuitive some aspects of fishing can be—which is, once again, where science enters the scene, to put things in better perspective. So yes, it makes perfect sense to “match the hatch” when presenting lures, that is, to try to duplicate exactly what we presume fish to be feeding on—except that what fish may be feeding on may not actually be what they prefer…MORE.