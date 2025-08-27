The Starting Spot: Forgotten NE Bass Lakes, 5 Reel Tricks, and a Kid Running a Bait Company
In this edition of The Starting Spot
-If you think about Northeastern bass fishing, a few destinations come to mind right away—Champlain, St. Lawrence, Oneida. But here’s a list of of lesser known fishing opportunities you’re going to want to know.
-Matt Allen of Tactical Bassin’ knows a thing or two (or a thousand) about fishing gear. In this video he shares a bunch of tips he and Tim have learned over the years about getting the most out of their fishing reels.
-I love to hear about ambitious people pursuing their dreams, especially when they’re fishing dreams. Now mix in the fact that the fishing business entrepreneur featured in this story is 13-year-old, Wyatt James. Great story!
Top Forgotten Northeast Bass Fishing Lakes
by Nick Petrou
In a story on Wired2Fish.com: Beyond the Appalachian hills and the expansive Ohio farmlands lies some of the finest mixed-bag bass-fishing territory in the U.S. The northeastern states provide a remarkable range of fishable waters, from small, shallow ponds and flowing streams to immense rivers, reservoirs, and lakes. This region is unique because anglers can catch a sizable largemouth or smallmouth bass on that next cast, a feat that is not possible in many other areas.
When the Northeast comes to mind, most anglers envision the Great Lakes, Lake Champlain, or the St. Lawrence River. However, there are numerous other destinations where bass grow large, the scenery is breathtaking, and you can enjoy the peace of a quiet lake. Below are a few exceptional bass fishing spots in the Northeast that you may have overlooked…MORE.
5 Fishing Reel Tricks That Make Fishing Easier
by Tactical Bassin’
From a video on the Tactical Bassin’ channel on YouTube: We've got 5 reel hacks that will change your fishing forever. This isn't just for beginners either, it's for you. Forget what you heard when you started fishing, that's not what we do with our reels at all. If you're tired of struggling with your reels, we've got you covered. From tuning, to line tricks, we're going to show you how to get peak performance from your gear.
Matt is opening up about how he modifies all his reels. From how he sets up a bait caster, to how he spools his reels for success, he's not leaving anything out. He even shows some of the best "bang for the buck" reels from several brands. You don't want to miss this!…MORE.
Meet the 13-year-old Tennessean who's 'hooked' on owning and running his own bait and tackle business
by Chris Davis
According to a story on Nashville’s NewsChanne5.com: When it comes to casting and reeling a fishing lure, sure, technique is crucial. But sometimes, it's what you're casting that can make all the difference.
"I really like a spinner bait, about midday, hottest part of the day, reaction bite," said Wyatt James, a 13-year-old avid fisherman from Wayne County.
Wyatt is a big believer in effective bait and tackle. He's been fishing for about as long as he could walk. "It's just something I’ve always took a liking to. I’ve done it since I was two, and I’ll probably never stop," said James…MORE.
