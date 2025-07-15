The Starting Spot: Hackney’s Dog Days Tips, Summer Smallmouth Baits, and Jig Tips for Hot Weather
In today’s 7-15–25 edition of The Starting Spot - ALL SUMMER BASS FISHING EDITION:
-I got to ride along with Greg Hackney at the Classic this past spring and it was an amazing display of fishing prowess. In this article he says he’s at his best in the summer. I can’t even imagine!
-Great info on what to expect from summer smallmouth and the surprising limited lure selection you’ll need to catch them.
-I know I’ve said it before, but if you really want to learn how to catch more bass, you really should pay attention to the info the Tactical Bassin’ guys share on their channel all the time. This video is specifically about fishing jigs in the summer. Great stuff!
Simplifying summer dog days
by Greg Hackney
Per an article on Bassmaster.com: When summer sets in and temperatures rise, I am at my best as an angler.
Sure, the spring and fall fishing is good and can be fun, but summertime makes the search for bass haunts so much easier.
Bass seek two things when the water temperature soars – current or shade.
While most anglers know that frog fishing over yellowish algae mats (commonly referred to as “cheese”) can be fabulous, those necked down “pinch points” that create more current can be even more predictable…MORE.
Key baits for smallmouth bass this summer
by Jody White
According to an article on MajorLeagueFishing.com: Browsing your local shelves or the internet for tackle is always an enjoyable and rewarding task, with no downsides. There’s no such thing as wasted money when it comes to fishing – at worst, you’re “eliminating water.” Still, it’s not bad to know what you really need for the given situation, and these days there are lots of good options.
Here are the essentials for successful smallmouth fishing in the North.
For a touring pro, the trip north might be the easiest time of the year to pack. For locals, the addition of largemouth lakes or two-species fisheries complicates things, but, when you’re honed in on smallmouth, the boat is usually loaded pretty light. For tournament success in the North, finding the fish is the main key – from there, a limited array of baits can usually get the job done…MORE.
Summer Jig Fishing Tips To Catch Bass When Its HOT!
by Tactical Bassin’
Per a video on the Tactical Bassin’ YouTube channel: Summer jig fishing is a great way to catch big bass. In today's video Matt simplifies jig fishing in a way that anyone can understand. From the basics of jigs styles, to differences in trailers, you can gain a ton of confidence after a few minutes of listening. Don't overlook the jig this Summer.
Jig fishing is one of those techniques you can dive as deep into as you want. It can be as simple as a single jig in a great color that you use effectively throughout the year, or it can be taken to a whole different level. It can also be taken to the max with different styles, colors, and retrieves. In today's video Matt explains how to use a jig effectively in heavy cover, around grass, as well as on your lightest Bait Finesse combo…MORE.