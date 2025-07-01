The Starting Spot: HS National Champs, 20,000 Bass Released, and Green Bay Hosts World Street Fishing
In today’s 7-1–25 edition of The Starting Spot:
-Cartersville, GA High School Fishing Team, Cooper Moon and Carson Holbert, are the 2025 National Champions.
-The inaugural Restock Alabama event was on Logan Martin Lake where they planted 20,000 new bass into the system.
-This last story isn’t strictly bass, but it does include bass, and it’s pretty cool. Street Fishing is a shore fishing competition on an urban waterway, featuring teams from all over the world. And this year the international championship is coming to Green Bay.
Cartersville Fishing Team Goes Wire-to-Wire to Win 16th Annual High School Fishing National Championship on Grand Lake
by Joel Shangle
Per reporting on MajorLeagueFishing.com: In the days leading up to their arrival in Oklahoma for the 2025 Abu Garcia High School Fishing National Championship on Grand Lake on Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees, Georgia-based teammates Cooper Moon and Carson Holbert thought that their chances of winning the nearly 400-boat tournament were, in their words, “a long shot.”
But within a 30-minute span on Day 1 – after catching 12 quick pounds en route to a tournament best of 15 pounds, 12 ounces – “long shot” turned to “Dude, I think we have a shot at this” for the Cartersville Fishing Team pair…MORE.
Inaugural Restock Alabama event seeks to improve Coosa River fishery
By Kyle Jessie
Per an article on Bassmaster.com: Parties from all around the state of Alabama joined at Lincoln’s Landing on Logan Martin Lake today for the inaugural Restock Alabama event where 20,000 largemouth bass were released into the Coosa River system. Municipal leaders, Alabama state representatives, Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series pros Jordan Lee and Will Davis Jr. and representatives from the Alabama Department of Natural Resources all joined to take part in an initiative that over the course of time will make an impact to fisheries across the state of Alabama…MORE.
A different sort of world championship on tap for Titletown
by Paul A. Smith
Per an article in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Wisconsin city along the bay is best known for its football team with its unrivaled 13 NFL championships.
But no matter how the Packers do in the coming season, the Titletown reference will be extended in 2025.
And with all due respect to the Green and Gold, this new recognition will be due to the quality of the city's fishery, great public access to its waterfront and the moxie and persuasiveness of USAngling officials.
In October Green Bay will host the 2025 Street Fishing World Championship.
About 10 national teams – including the U.S. – will be vying for an angling world title within eyeshot of Lambeau Field…MORE.