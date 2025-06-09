The Starting Spot: It’s Wheeler’s World, Bream Bed Bassin’ Now, and Power Fishing with KVD
In case you didn’t know, these Starting Spot Daily Bass Fishing Headlines are the perfect way to start your day with some of the top bass fishing articles on the internet. As always, these go great with a hot cup of coffee.
Wheeler wins No. 9 at Kentucky Lake
by Bass Pro Tour
Per reporting by Major League Fishing: At each of the past two Bass Pro Tour regular-season events, Jacob Wheeler has finished in second place, one bite short of the win. He fell 2-3 shy of Drew Gill on Lake Murray, then lost a heartbreaker to Jake Lawrence on Chickamauga and Nickajack, when Lawrence caught a 5-9 in the final seconds before lines out.
At Lowrance Stage 5 Presented by Mercury on Kentucky Lake, Wheeler made sure no one else even got a chance to steal the trophy...FULL STORY HERE.
My take: Win number nine is just incredible. At this point Wheeler absolutely has to be in any discussion about all-time great bass anglers. And as I’ve heard more and more stories over my years in the fishing industry, this guy is an absolutely, obsessed, fishing machine. Nobody thinks more about fishing and nobody works harder.
How To Catch Bass Near Bream Beds
by Shaye Baker -Wired2Fish
Per an article on Wired2Fish.com: As the water starts to warm after the bass spawn, the shallows come alive with spawning bream. Though bluegill are the most prevalent to do this throughout the country, shell crackers and other bream bed in a similar way, creating a substantial food source for largemouth and spotted bass.
These bream don’t make their beds just anywhere though, so they can be a little hard to find. But, if you know where to look and what you’re looking for, you can find big wads of these fish spawning in the shallows and giant bass lurking nearby...FULL STORY HERE.
My take: After the bass bedding is done for the year, it’s the bluegill’s turn. That means the bluegill are vulnerable and the bass know it. Which in turn makes the bass vulnerable to the anglers who know it. Shaye Baker shares a ton of great tips for making the most of this pattern.
Shallow Summertime Power Fishing With KVD
by The Fishing Wire
Per reporting on The Fishing Wire: Kevin VanDam has made a pile of money and won a mantel full of trophies targeting bass offshore in the summertime, but this summer the G.O.A.T. urges you to not be so quick to vacate shallow water. Our calendar may read the first week of June, but KVD knows bass don’t always subscribe to our timelines or traditional patterns.
While this is VanDam’s first full year away from tournament competition, the Team Toyota pro has stayed busy spending time with family and filming his show, The VanDam Experience. KVD just wrapped up shooting an episode with NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe in Tennessee where they absolutely throttled big bass no more than a cast off the bank...FULL STORY HERE.
My take: Speaking of all-time great bass anglers, it’s always a good idea to pay attention when THE KVD is giving out fishing advice. Pay special attention to the section titled “Conditions over calendar.” VanDam shares some great information that a lot of guys would overlook.