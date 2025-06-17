The Starting Spot: Combs’ Top 3 Summer Baits, a New Hotrod Skeeter Boat, and the Versatile Big Bite Thresher Worm
Three key baits for summertime fun fishing
by Keith Combs
Per reporting on Bassmaster: When we’re out on tour, it’s critical to throw the lures we believe give us the best chance of doing well in tournaments. We have to do all sorts of things that can be quite effective but aren’t necessarily fun. For example, staring at a screen all day and shaking a minnow can get old in a hurry. Even my most profitable technique, winding a big crankbait, is really hard work.…MORE.
My take: I’ve been fortunate enough to share a boat with Combs several times over the years. He gets labeled a deep cranking guy, and for good reason, but he is so much more. Combs is incredibly fishy and will gladly catch bass however they can be caught. As demonstrated by his very recent Top 10 finish at the Elite tournament in Oklahoma, he knows how to catch them in the summer. You’d be wise to consider his recommendations.
Skeeter Boats announces new ZXE model line
Per reporting on Power Sports Business: Performance fishing boat manufacturer Skeeter Boats introduced the new ZXE bass boat model line, which includes the ZXE20 and ZXE21.
Powered by Yamaha V MAX SHO 250-horsepower outboards and designed with features that prioritize functionality and performance, the ZXE models offer upgraded gauges with digital functions, updated all-fiberglass front decks, and upgraded performance seating. The new models will be available through select authorized Skeeter dealerships in June…MORE.
My take: I’ve had a good amount of experience with Skeeter Boats and I’ve always been impressed. From the photos, it’s definitely good looking and from the description they’ve given it a lot of thought. I look forward to getting in one on the water.
Big Bite Introduces Thresher Worm
by Fishing Tackle Retailer
Per reporting on Fishing Tackle Retailer: Featuring a short, stubby body with a long tail, the 4″ Thresher Worm is based on a design from Big Bite pro Chris Noffsinger.
“I wanted a worm that was truly multi-purpose,” explains Noffsinger, a longtime Michigan guide and pro. “I wanted the tail to provide a lot of action to imitate dying bait. It shines on a drop shot, but it can be Neko or Ned rigged as well. I designed it prior to Forward Facing Sonar, but it’s also killer on a minnow head.”…MORE.
My take: It looks like a pretty cool bait in the photo! I’d believe that smallmouth, would eat it up. And, I like that the name was inspired by thresher sharks seen in the Bahamas.