The Starting Spot: Bass Camp for Kids, the Top 3 July Baits, and the Bassmaster AOY Race
In today’s 7-7–25 edition of The Starting Spot:
-This is the second year for a kid’s bass fishing camp on Pickwick in Mississippi. Big name pros and a cool agenda.
-Veteran bass fishing pro Edwin Evers shares his 3 favorite baits for bass fishing in the heat of the summer. Solid advice!
-The Bassmaster Elites are heading into the final two tournaments of the 2025 series. Mark Zona and Tommy Sanders discuss which anglers are in trouble for Bassmaster Classic qualification.
Bass camp delivering a wealth of knowledge
By By Kevin Tate/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
According an article on cdispatch.com: This year’s Pickwick Bass Camp, for elementary- and junior high-aged campers, is shaping up to be a fantastic opportunity to learn.
“We’ll be teaching them a lot about fishing that took us years and years to learn,” organizer Tony Browning, of Ingomar, said.
The camp, set for July 20 to 23 at the J.P. Coleman State Park Inn, will include sessions on specific fishing knowledge delivered by a host of well-known, successful anglers who’ve spent lifetimes acquiring it for themselves. Many are touring professional and collegiate anglers who are fishing at the top level now. The fee for a camper, male or female, to attend is $150 and covers all meals and lodging for the duration…MORE.
Top 3 Bass Fishing Baits for July 2025
by Edwin Evers
Per a video on Edwin Evers Fishing channel on YouTube: Looking to catch more bass this July? Pro angler Edwin Evers breaks down The Top 3 go-to baits that consistently produce big bites during the heat of summer. Whether you're fishing in clear water, stained lakes, or thick cover — these baits are proven winners!…MORE.
AOY race heating up, Elites in jeopardy of 2026 qualification
By TnZ Podcast
Per a video on Bassmaster.com: In Episode 9 of the TnZ Podcast, hosts Tommy Sanders and Mark Zona recap the Elite at Lake Tenkiller, break down the Progressive Bassmaster Angler of the Year race and discuss the anglers in jeopardy of not requalifying for the 2026 Elite Series…MORE.