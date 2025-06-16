The Starting Spot: Logan Pounces on Tenkiller Trophy, June Bass Lures, and How Wheeler Won Kentucky
Logan mounts magnificent comeback to win Tenkiller Elite
by Christopher Decker
Per reporting by Bassmaster.com: Ten months ago, Wes Logan found himself in a hospital bed with a gash across his head and a set of broken bones after hitting an unknown object on Day 2 at the Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain. Logan knows how fortunate he is to even still be alive, making his second Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series trophy all the more meaningful…MORE.
My take: This was a cool second victory for this fifth-year Elite pro, Wes Logan. It was a nice touch that he won on Father’s Day after his first victory came on Mother’s Day of 2021. Plus, it sounds like Logan has had some tough times recently, so it’s always good to see a guy who’s been working so hard for so long catch a break. As Logan says in the article, “After Lake Hartwell, I sat in Bill Lowen’s boat and cried my eyes out because I wanted to quit. I didn’t know if I was good enough to be here.
What are the Best Bass Lures for June?
by Tyler Brinks
Per reporting by BassResource.com: June is here, and the month may have a claim as the best month of the year to go fishing. No matter where you live, the fishing can be excellent, and many different lures will catch fish this month. In some regions, the bass may still be spawning, while in others, they are already firmly established in their summer patterns. No matter where you are fishing, the following lures are must-haves for bass fishing in June…MORE.
My take: The author of this article, Tyler Brinks, knows what he’s talking about. And June is maybe the best month of the year to find great fishing everywhere from shallow to deep. Brinks covers the best soft plastic rigs, the best topwater baits, and best deep water options. Check it out and make plans to get fishing.
How Jacob Wheeler won the Kentucky Lake MLF BPT
by Jay Kumar
Per an article on Bass Blaster: How good are you when no one is surprised when you win a pro bass tournament? It’s an ultra-small club and no doubt Wheeler is the president of it right now. Here’s how he got it done this time…MORE.
My take: Kumar gets a really deep dive on the thought process, strategy and exact baits Jacob Wheeler used to score his ninth BPT trophy. Yes, ninth BPT victory. If Wheeler wants to tell you how he did it, it would be wise to read what he has to say.