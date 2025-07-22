The Starting Spot: Micro-Baits for Big Smallmouth, Top Tips for Hot Bass, and 2026 Bassmaster Elite Schedule
In today’s 7-22–25 edition of The Starting Spot:
-Sometimes, really small baits are required to trigger the biggest smallmouth bass to bite. Great Lakes Finesse has the baits you need.
-It’s been a hot summer almost everywhere in the U.S. Let the Tactical Bassin’ guys help you find the best bass fishing when it’s really hot.
-As a South Carolina resident, I’m pretty psyched to see the Bassmaster Elites hit Lake Murray and Santee Cooper back to back in early May. The 2026 Schedule looks like a good balance of scope and non-scope events.
Go Micro for Extra-Fussy Smallmouth Bass
by Jeff Samsel
Per an article on Lurenet.com: It’s no longer a secret that very small baits, when created with proper attention to detail and fished properly, can be absolute difference makers for BIG, heavily pressured smallmouth bass (and other bass, for that matter). Great Lakes Finesse has led the fishing industry in developing premium finesse soft-plastic baits and the right terminal tackle for presenting them, especially for the biggest bass in the Great Lakes region.
Not long into the original lure development process, the GLF crew began realizing there were times that going even smaller could be the key to finding continued success, so they begin working on downsized versions of GLF’s most popular baits and the smaller terminal gear needed for properly presenting the extra-small baits.
“We found that there are times when going really small makes a big difference for catching those really big fish,” said Dan Miguel, GLF brand manager and co-founder of the brand…MORE.
How To Catch Bass When Its HOT Outside!
by Tactical Bassin’
According to a video on the Tactical Bassin’ YouTube channel: Don't let the heat get you down. It's good for bass fishing. Hot temperatures put bass in predictable locations and we're going to show you how to target them. With just a few simple baits you can catch fish all through the heat of summer, no matter how hot it gets.
Whether you prefer fishing shallow or offshore, summer heat will help you catch more fish. Shallow fish move into shadows (we'll explain this in the video) and deep fish make room to let the giants feed. We target them during periods of high sun using large profile baits in likely locations. Summer fishing is easy once you apply this approach…MORE.
B.A.S.S. announces 2026 Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series schedule featuring legendary fisheries and historic returns
by B.A.S.S.
Per an article on Bassmaster.com: Bass fishing’s biggest stage has been set for 2026 with the return of the Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series, featuring a dynamic schedule that will test the world’s best anglers on some of the nation’s most storied waters — and a few that haven’t hosted an Elite event in years.
The 2026 slate includes nine regular-season events across six states, plus the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour on the Tennessee River in Knoxville, Tenn., March 13-15. From grass-laden Southern reservoirs to sprawling Northern smallmouth factories, the season promises drama, big bass and fierce competition from start to finish…MORE.