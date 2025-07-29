The Starting Spot: Milliken: Elite or YouTube?, Wood: Chasing a Dream, and Fischer: Her Fishing Adventures
In today’s 7-29–25 edition of The Starting Spot:
ALL YOUTUBE PODCAST EDITION!
-Ben Milliken delivers a great interview with tons of fishing tips and his thoughts on being a bass pro vs. being a YouTuber.
-Meet Australian Tommy Wood. He’s living in a van, traveling America chasing his dream to fish the Bassmaster Elites. I like his chances!
-Christine Fischer travels non-stop for fishing and never stops challenging herself to conquer something new in the sport. Great positive perspective on fishing and life!
PRO Fishing or YouTube - What is a BETTER Career Choice?
by Serious Angler Podcast
In a video podcast interview on the Serious Angler YouTube channel: Ever wondered what it really takes to make a living in the fishing world? In this candid podcast episode, we sit down with professional angler and YouTube sensation Ben Milliken to break down the pros and cons of pursuing a career in PRO fishing versus building a platform on YouTube. Join us as we dive deep into the financial realities, lifestyle differences, and unique challenges of both paths, helping you decide: What is a BETTER Career Choice?…MORE.
Tommy Wood - Living In a Van Chasing a Dream on MERCER-222
by Dave Mercer
In a video podcast interview on the Dave Mercer YouTube channel: Tommy Wood is the only Australian to ever win a Bassmaster Open but his goals and dreams are a lot bigger than that. Tommy wants to become the second Aussie on the Bassmaster Elite Series and he is willing to chase his dreams to the other side of the world and live in a van to achieve them. Fueled by passion and his addiction to angling, no matter where Tommy is it’s clear he is Frothing to Fish!…MORE.
BassmastHER Podcast: Episode 2 with Kristine Fischer and Maggie Jo Carsello
by BassmastHER
Per a video podcast on the Bassmaster YouTube channel: On Episode 2 of the BassmastHER podcast, @maggiejo_outdoors has @kristinefischer2289 join her as they cover ground on their recent fishing adventures…MORE.